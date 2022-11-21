Some Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Users are Facing Issues with Auto Rotate and Tap to Wake

Some Pixel 7 and 6 series users are facing bugs that don’t let the screen auto-rotate from portrait to landscape. Many are discussing it on Reddit, and it seems this frequently happens while watching YouTube videos. Instead of rotating into landscape automatically, users have to manually do it by tapping the tiny landscape button on the lower right of the display.

A Reddit user, BennyBoy218, says: “Seems to be when I’m using YouTube mostly, but auto rotate doesn’t kick in. Have to manually activate it myself, which is frustrating.” In response, some suggested it will automatically go into the landscape by simply sliding up from the bottom of the video in portrait.

While most users complaining about the issue are Pixel users, some Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 Plus, Note 20 Ultra, and Asus Zenfone 9 users claim to face the same problem. From this, one may think the bug might be related to YouTube App instead, and it’s pretty widespread.

Tap to Wake and Other Issues on Pixel Phones

The auto-rotate is only one of many things bothering Pixel users, as some also complain about issues with the tap to wake and “Always show time and info” on the lock screen features. Per Reddit users, sometimes it works flawlessly, while others, it won’t. There are still some complaints about the Pixel 6 Pro’s fingerprint sensor not working correctly.

A Pixel 7 user on Reddit, “shoelover46,” mentions that the modem on their phone stops working once they go through an area without a cellular network, and they have to toggle the Airplane mode on/off to fix it.

The next Pixel firmware update will be the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop, likely to release on December 5. We can only hope that these bugs will get patched with the update.

Via: PhoneArena