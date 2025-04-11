Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra proves premium camera phones don’t need bulky bodies

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Oppo announced on April 10 the new Find X8 Ultra, packing top camera features into a thinner, easier-to-handle phone. This China-exclusive smartphone has four powerful 50MP cameras with zoom lenses, while keeping a slimmer shape than phones from rivals Xiaomi and Vivo.

At 8.78mm thick, the Find X8 Ultra is noticeably thinner than competing models. It still includes a large 1-inch main camera sensor, 3x and 6x periscope zoom lenses, and a unique multispectral “True Chroma Camera” for accurate color reproduction. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offers up to 16GB of memory, and has a 6,100 mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

This design shows a different path in China’s premium phone market. While other companies are making phones with bigger and bigger camera bumps, Oppo focused on making theirs more comfortable to use. The goal was to make a ‘relatively normal phone’ without compromising on the camera, said product specialist Jeff Jiang.

As tech reviewer Prakhar Khanna noted, “In a bid to make a ‘normal-looking’ Ultra phone, Oppo has let go of its signature design.”

This change means the X8 Ultra drops the half-leather back from previous models for a simpler look. Instead, it offers a more conventional appearance in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink colors. The 6.82-inch screen is flat rather than curved, and the phone can survive water and dust exposure.

Oppo worked with camera maker Hasselblad to improve color accuracy and image quality. Photography features include a Hi-Res mode supporting 25MP output from all four rear cameras and a Master Mode offering RAW capture and focus peaking.

The Find X8 Ultra costs about $884 for the basic model but will only be sold officially in China. People in other countries can buy it through import retailers like Giztop, though this version might have issues with some banking apps and Android Auto.

While Oppo faces strong competition from Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra and Vivo’s X200 Pro, the company’s focus on balancing high-end camera performance with a more practical design offers an alternative for consumers tired of increasingly bulky premium smartphones.