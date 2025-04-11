Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra proves premium camera phones don’t need bulky bodies

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 11 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

Oppo's Find X8 Ultra is Impressively Slim, and it Packs Formidable ...

Oppo announced on April 10 the new Find X8 Ultra, packing top camera features into a thinner, easier-to-handle phone. This China-exclusive smartphone has four powerful 50MP cameras with zoom lenses, while keeping a slimmer shape than phones from rivals Xiaomi and Vivo.

At 8.78mm thick, the Find X8 Ultra is noticeably thinner than competing models. It still includes a large 1-inch main camera sensor, 3x and 6x periscope zoom lenses, and a unique multispectral “True Chroma Camera” for accurate color reproduction. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offers up to 16GB of memory, and has a 6,100 mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

    This design shows a different path in China’s premium phone market. While other companies are making phones with bigger and bigger camera bumps, Oppo focused on making theirs more comfortable to use. The goal was to make a ‘relatively normal phone’ without compromising on the camera, said product specialist Jeff Jiang.

    As tech reviewer Prakhar Khanna noted, “In a bid to make a ‘normal-looking’ Ultra phone, Oppo has let go of its signature design.”

    This change means the X8 Ultra drops the half-leather back from previous models for a simpler look. Instead, it offers a more conventional appearance in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink colors. The 6.82-inch screen is flat rather than curved, and the phone can survive water and dust exposure.

    Oppo worked with camera maker Hasselblad to improve color accuracy and image quality. Photography features include a Hi-Res mode supporting 25MP output from all four rear cameras and a Master Mode offering RAW capture and focus peaking.

    The Find X8 Ultra costs about $884 for the basic model but will only be sold officially in China. People in other countries can buy it through import retailers like Giztop, though this version might have issues with some banking apps and Android Auto.

    While Oppo faces strong competition from Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra and Vivo’s X200 Pro, the company’s focus on balancing high-end camera performance with a more practical design offers an alternative for consumers tired of increasingly bulky premium smartphones.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    apple foldable iphone focused features

    Apple’s foldable iPhone to tackle battery life and screen crease problems

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    nvidia rubin ultra ai chips

    Nvidia unveils Rubin Ultra AI chips—power surge raises cooling questions

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    insider claims windows powered xbox

    Insider claims next Xbox will be a Windows-powered console alternative

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    ai sound boosted jbl speakers

    JBL’s new Flip 7 and Charge 6 speakers use AI to boost sound quality

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat