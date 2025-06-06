Sony’s first wireless fight stick looks ready to impress

Published 6 Jun 2025

a sony store sign hanging from the ceiling

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its first wireless fight stick controller, codenamed Project Defiant, marking the gaming giant’s entry into the specialized arcade controller market dominated by third-party manufacturers.

The PlayStation maker revealed Project Defiant during its June 4 State of Play presentation. The controller is set to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

    Project Defiant uses Sony’s PlayStation Link wireless technology to deliver what the company calls “ultra-low latency” connectivity. Players can also connect the device through a wired USB-C connection for zero-lag gameplay.

    Mark Julio, Evo’s Business Development Director, helped develop the controller alongside Sony’s team. His involvement has generated excitement within the fighting game community.

    “The team worked really hard on this one. Please look forward to it,” Julio tweeted after the announcement.

    The fight stick features a custom-designed digital joystick and mechanical button switches. Sony included toolless interchangeable restrictor gates in square, circle, and octagon shapes. A touchpad similar to the DualSense controller sits alongside the traditional arcade buttons.

    Project Defiant’s surface is split between two different colours: black on the left, white on the right. The stick is on the left black side. The right white section houses six buttons on the controller’s surface: Square, Triangle, R1 and L1 in the top row, X, Circle, R2 and L2 on the bottom.Along the length of the controller’s top, from left to right, are: • PS Button • Lever Mode Switch • Lock Button • Share Button • PlayStation Link Button • L3 Button • R3 Button • Touch Pad • Options Button

    Source: PlayStation

    The controller sports Sony’s signature black and white design, matching the PS5 console. An internal storage compartment holds extra restrictor gates and the PlayStation Link USB adapter.

    Sony designed the controller with tournament play in mind. Project Defiant includes a sling carrying case with a lever gap to protect the joystick during transport. The ergonomic build aims to provide comfort during extended gaming sessions.

    The controller can wirelessly wake up a PS5 console by pressing the PlayStation button, mirroring DualSense functionality.

    Fighting game enthusiasts have long relied on arcade-style controllers for precision timing and an authentic arcade feel. These specialized controllers typically cost significantly more than standard gamepads.


    Sony’s entry challenges established fight stick manufacturers like Hori, who have dominated the PlayStation-compatible arcade controller market for years. The company’s first-party approach could set new standards for wireless latency and build quality.

    The announcement coincides with a resurgence in the fighting game genre. Sony also revealed Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls and Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, both scheduled for 2026 releases.

    Sony has not announced pricing for Project Defiant. The company promises to share the final product name, launch date, and additional details in the coming months.

    The controller represents Sony’s commitment to serving niche gaming communities. Project Defiant could establish PlayStation as a serious contender in the premium arcade controller market while providing fighting game players with a first-party alternative to existing options.

