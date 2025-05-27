Facing export limits, Nvidia offers cheaper AI chip to China

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 27 May 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

logo

Nvidia plans to slash prices on a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip designed specifically for China, cutting costs by up to 35% compared to its recently banned model as the company fights to maintain access to a $50 billion market.

The graphics chip maker will launch the new processor in June at $6,500 to $8,000. This price sits well below the $10,000 to $12,000 cost of its H20 model that U.S. authorities blocked in April. Mass production begins as early as next month, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

    Nvidia built the chip using its newest Blackwell architecture but stripped out advanced components to satisfy American export rules. The processor uses standard GDDR7 memory instead of high-speed memory and avoids Taiwan Semiconductor’s advanced packaging technology.

    “Until we settle on a new product design and receive approval from the U.S. government, we are effectively foreclosed from China’s $50 billion data center market,” an Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters.

    This move marks Nvidia’s third attempt to create China-specific chips since trade limits began in 2022. Export controls have damaged the company’s Chinese operations, forcing Nvidia to write off $5.5 billion in inventory and abandon $15 billion in potential sales.

    Nvidia’s Chinese market share has collapsed from 95% before 2022 to just 50% today. CEO Jensen Huang warned last week that continued limits could push more Chinese customers toward local competitors like Huawei. Huawei makes the competing Ascend 910B chip.

    China made up 13% of Nvidia’s total revenue last year. This makes it a critical market that he company cannot afford to lose entirely. The new chip’s memory speed will hit about 1.7 terabytes per second. This stays just within the 1.8 terabyte limit set by U.S. regulators.

    “Domestic Chinese technologies like Huawei are expected to catch up with the computing performance of downgraded versions within one to two years,” said Nori Chiou, an investment director at Singapore-based White Oak Capital Partners.

    Nvidia maintains an advantage through its CUDA programming platform, which engineers worldwide use to build AI applications. This software system keeps developers tied to Nvidia chips even when competitors offer similar hardware performance.

    The company plans to release a second Blackwell-based chip for China in September, though specifications remain undisclosed. Both processors represent Nvidia’s strategy of compliance over confrontation as U.S.-China tech tensions continue escalating.

    Recent export limits target memory speed specifically. Officials recognize its importance for AI training and data processing tasks. The new limits force Nvidia to work around technical constraints while keeping enough performance to compete against Chinese alternatives.

    Huang recently called the export limits ineffective. He argued that they only speed up China’s development of local chip technology. His company now faces the challenge of staying profitable in a market where both prices and performance face artificial limits.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    apple ditches china for india

    Apple ditches China: All US iPhones to be made in India by 2026

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    nvidia ai production to america

    Under tariff pressure, Nvidia shifts AI production to American factories

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    trump chinese electronics tariff regulations

    Tech tariff confusion grows as Trump promises ‘different bucket’ for electronics

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    oppo find x8 ultra 3

    Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra proves premium camera phones don’t need bulky bodies

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat