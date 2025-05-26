Pulsar partners with Noctua to create fan-cooled gaming mouse for competitive players

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 26 May 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

a person wearing a mask sitting in front of a computer

Korean gaming company Pulsar crammed a tiny Austrian fan inside a computer mouse to solve the age-old problem of sweaty palms ruining competitive gamers’ perfect aim.

Pulsar partnered with Austrian cooling specialist Noctua to create the Feinmann x Noctua Edition. The mouse features a 40mm Noctua fan visible through its honeycomb shell design. The collaboration was announced at Computex 2025 in Taiwan this month.


GrYghZdbYAACRbN?format=jpg&name=large

Source: Noctua x Pulsar

The fan targets a specific problem in competitive gaming. Sweaty palms can make mice slippery and reduce accuracy during intense matches.

    “We’re thrilled to unveil our latest collaboration with Noctua — the Feinmann, now equipped with a 4×4 cm Noctua fan inside,” Pulsar Gaming Gears stated on social media. The company praised Noctua’s “exceptional cooling performance and ultra-quiet operation.”

    Noctua insisted the product is “not just a gimmick”. Early testers at Computex found the cooling effect “surprisingly nice,” noted Jacob Ridley from PCGamer.

    However, the fan addition creates clear trade-offs. The new mouse weighs 65 grams compared to the original Feinmann’s 46 grams. Battery life drops significantly to 10-11 hours, far below the 100+ hours typical wireless gaming mice provide.

    The mouse maintains competitive gaming features. It includes a 32,000 DPI sensor, 8,000 Hz polling rate, and 50G acceleration. The magnesium shell design allows airflow to reach users’ palms while keeping the fan noise at just 17.9 decibels.

    Pricing reflects the specialized nature. The standard Feinmann F01 costs $179, while the Noctua version is expected to exceed $200 when it launches in November 2025.

    Critics question whether the benefits justify the drawbacks. The original Feinmann’s appeal centered on its ultra-light 46-gram weight. Adding nearly 20 grams for cooling functionality changes the mouse’s core advantage.

    Similar fan-equipped mice exist but remain rare. The Zephyr Pro offered comparable features, but such products have failed to gain mainstream adoption. Gaming peripheral buyers typically prioritize traditional performance metrics over comfort features.

    This collaboration represents Noctua’s expansion beyond traditional PC cooling applications. The company has partnered with graphics card makers and other hardware manufacturers, leveraging its reputation for quiet, effective fans.

    Early prototypes suggest the technology works as intended. Whether enough gamers value cool palms over longer battery life and lighter weight will determine the product’s success when it reaches stores this fall.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    nvidia ai production to america

    Under tariff pressure, Nvidia shifts AI production to American factories

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    trump chinese electronics tariff regulations

    Tech tariff confusion grows as Trump promises ‘different bucket’ for electronics

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    oppo find x8 ultra 3

    Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra proves premium camera phones don’t need bulky bodies

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    lexar 1tb sd card

    Lexar’s groundbreaking 1TB card sells out ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 launch

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat