These OnePlus Phones Are Getting the Stable Android 13 Update

OnePlus has started rolling out stable Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 for the OnePlus 8 series, 9R duo, and 10R. The company announced it via multiple official community threads. This comes after the OnePlus 9/9 Pro received an Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 firmware update. For the OnePlus 8 family, it is currently rolling out only in India and North America, while the update of 9R/RT and 10R is ‘region-specific.’

The company suggests you ensure the device has at least 5.5GB of storage available with a battery level above 30% to install the update successfully. You can check if there’s an update available by heading to Settings – System – System updates on your smartphone.

Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13: What’s New

OnePlus refreshes the UI with Oxygen OS 13 by adding “Aquamorphic Design” theme colors. This enhances your visual experience while using the phone with more readable fonts, neat animations, and gestures. The company explains about improving the efficiency with the update. You can now make and add larger folders to the home screen. There’s also a sidebar toolbox, which opens as a floating window for operations.

The Always-On Display will show live information on anything from music to food delivery on supported apps. It also adds more customization options to AOD with extra Bitmoji animation, drawing tools, and line colors to Portrait Silhouette. OnePlus claims to optimize “earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.”

The update also brings new and tweaks some security and privacy features. Your files are now encrypted using AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) technology for better security in Private Safe. Lastly, it adds a function to pixelate screenshots from a conversation automatically. The system can recognize and automatically pixelate display names and profile photos in chat screenshots to safeguard your privacy.

After this update, you should get better system speed, battery life, and app experience.