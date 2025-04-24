Instagram offers TikTok creators an escape route with new ‘Edits’ app

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 24 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

the word instagramn is lit up in the dark

Instagram released a new video editing app called “Edits” on April 22, directly competing with TikTok’s popular CapCut editor. The timing coincides with TikTok’s uncertain future in the United States.

Meta first mentioned Edits in January when TikTok was briefly removed from US app stores. The launch comes as ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, faces a mid-June deadline to sell its US operations or face a possible ban.

    “There’s a lot going on in the world right now and no matter what happens, we think it’s our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos for not just Instagram but for platforms out there,” said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a January Reel.

    edits 2

    Source: Meta

    Edits offers creators several key features not found in Instagram’s main app. Users can record videos in high resolution (up to 4K) with adjustable frame rates. The app includes artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can animate still photos, automatically generate captions in multiple languages, and cut out subjects from backgrounds.

    The green screen feature lets creators replace video backgrounds entirely. Users can also access Instagram’s music library to add trending audio to their videos. A built-in “Ideas” section helps creators save concepts and organize their projects.

    Additionally, creators can export up to 4K videos without watermarks.

    Instagram designed the app specifically with Reels content creators in mind. Edits has an analytics dashboard that shows detailed performance metrics, including skip rates, watch time, and engagement breakdowns between followers and non-followers. These are tools that help them produce more engaging short videos.

    edits 3

    Source: Meta

    Tech journalist Anshuman Jain tested the app and found some limitations. “The AI animation feature was taking quite a while,” Jain wrote, noting he abandoned the process after a ten-minute wait. He described the current version as “quite basic for a standalone editing tool.”

    Meta acknowledged these initial limitations and announced plans for future updates. Upcoming features include keyframe editing for precise animation control, additional AI tools for video styling, and collaboration options that allow creators to share drafts with others.

    “Your feedback plays a key role in how we’ll continue to improve Edits,” Meta stated in its launch announcement.

    The app requires users to link their Instagram account to get started, similar to how CapCut connects with TikTok. It is available worldwide for both iPhone and Android users.

    As President Trump’s administration pushes ByteDance to divest TikTok’s US business, Instagram’s new app positions Meta to potentially capture creators who might need to switch platforms if TikTok faces disruption in the US market.

