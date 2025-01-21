China backs down on TikTok as Trump threatens 100% tariffs

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 21 Jan 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller

NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

a square button sitting on top of a circular table

China may let TikTok strike a deal to continue operating in America. This move is a departure from its earlier tough stance, as President Donald Trump warned that he could impose tariffs on Chinese imports of up to 100%.

Trump signed an executive order Monday delaying TikTok’s ban for 75 days. During the signing, he suggested the U.S. government could take a 50% stake in TikTok’s American operations. Trump argues that “if we create that value, why aren’t we entitled to like half?”

    Beijing previously threatened to block any forced sale of TikTok‘s U.S. operations. However, Beijing had a change of heart, declaring it welcomes transactions that allow TikTok to continue operating. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that companies should “decide independently” about their operations and acquisitions.

    Chinese officials are exploring options that could keep TikTok running in the United States. According to reports, officials are considering allowing trusted American investors, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to invest in TikTok’s U.S. operations.

    Musk, who runs Tesla and owns X, has connections in China due to Tesla’s large presence there. Over the weekend, during Trump’s inauguration celebrations, he met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

    Kevin Zhou, a journalist at Pandaily, revealed that Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, and Musk have also previously met. “Zhang compared Musk to Apple founder Steve Jobs but said Musk was bolder and had greater vision,” Zhou said.

    The potential deal faces significant hurdles. Representative Frank Pallone criticized Trump’s executive order as “circumventing national security legislation passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in Congress.”

    Some lawmakers warn helping TikTok could be costly. Senator Tom Cotton said companies that keep TikTok running “could face hundreds of billions of dollars of ruinous liability under the law.”

    “TikTok isn’t just another social media platform,” Cotton added. “It’s a tool that has been used to gather data on Americans.”

    Legal experts question Trump’s authority to delay the ban. University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said the law includes a provision allowing the president to postpone the ban for up to 90 days. But only if substantial progress is made on national security concerns, he said.

    TikTok stopped working Saturday evening when a congressional ban took effect. TikTok resumed operations Sunday, thanking Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance.” The app remains unavailable for download in U.S. app stores while negotiations continue.

    For now, existing TikTok users can continue posting and viewing videos while negotiations proceed.

    NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    tiktok prepares us shutdown

    TikTok prepares for U.S. shutdown as sale deadline looms

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    apple defends dei programs

    Apple defends diversity programs as other companies retreat

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    meta ditches fact checkers

    Meta ditches fact-checkers amid Trump ties, admits “We’re going to catch less bad stuff”

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    Foxconn exceeds estimates

    AI server demand drives Foxconn to highest-ever quarterly sales

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat