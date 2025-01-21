China backs down on TikTok as Trump threatens 100% tariffs

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

China may let TikTok strike a deal to continue operating in America. This move is a departure from its earlier tough stance, as President Donald Trump warned that he could impose tariffs on Chinese imports of up to 100%.

Trump signed an executive order Monday delaying TikTok’s ban for 75 days. During the signing, he suggested the U.S. government could take a 50% stake in TikTok’s American operations. Trump argues that “if we create that value, why aren’t we entitled to like half?”

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

Beijing previously threatened to block any forced sale of TikTok‘s U.S. operations. However, Beijing had a change of heart, declaring it welcomes transactions that allow TikTok to continue operating. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that companies should “decide independently” about their operations and acquisitions.

Chinese officials are exploring options that could keep TikTok running in the United States. According to reports, officials are considering allowing trusted American investors, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to invest in TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Musk, who runs Tesla and owns X, has connections in China due to Tesla’s large presence there. Over the weekend, during Trump’s inauguration celebrations, he met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Kevin Zhou, a journalist at Pandaily, revealed that Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, and Musk have also previously met. “Zhang compared Musk to Apple founder Steve Jobs but said Musk was bolder and had greater vision,” Zhou said.

The potential deal faces significant hurdles. Representative Frank Pallone criticized Trump’s executive order as “circumventing national security legislation passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in Congress.”

Some lawmakers warn helping TikTok could be costly. Senator Tom Cotton said companies that keep TikTok running “could face hundreds of billions of dollars of ruinous liability under the law.”

“TikTok isn’t just another social media platform,” Cotton added. “It’s a tool that has been used to gather data on Americans.”

Legal experts question Trump’s authority to delay the ban. University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said the law includes a provision allowing the president to postpone the ban for up to 90 days. But only if substantial progress is made on national security concerns, he said.

TikTok stopped working Saturday evening when a congressional ban took effect. TikTok resumed operations Sunday, thanking Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance.” The app remains unavailable for download in U.S. app stores while negotiations continue.

For now, existing TikTok users can continue posting and viewing videos while negotiations proceed.