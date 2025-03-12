Insider claims next Xbox will be a Windows-powered console alternative

Free Game Controller Gamepad photo and picture

Microsoft’s next Xbox won’t be a traditional console at all – it will essentially be a Windows PC disguised in living room-friendly clothing, according to claims from a gaming industry insider.

Jez Corden, who writes for Windows Central and appears on the Xbox Two podcast, recently shared what he believes Microsoft is planning.

    “The whole idea of the next Xbox is that it’s gonna be a PC in essence but with a TV-friendly shell,” Corden said during the podcast. “Developers will be building for Windows PC in a way but in such a way that they know exactly what the specs will be, so they can optimize exactly for it.”

    This change means game developers won’t need special development kits. Instead, they can create games for known hardware specs while using familiar Windows tools.

    The rumor comes as Xbox sales continue to fall. Sony’s PlayStation 5 is currently outselling Xbox Series X/S by about 3-to-1. A PC-like design could help Xbox compete with devices like the Steam Deck while using Microsoft’s strength in PC software.

    Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, has previously mentioned future hardware without details, saying: “We’ll definitely do more consoles in the future, and other devices.” Sarah Bond, Xbox President, has also broadly promised “the biggest technological leap ever” for their next system.

    This wouldn’t be the first attempt to bring PC gaming to living rooms. Valve tried something similar with Steam Machines back in 2015. The key difference is that Microsoft’s approach would maintain the Xbox brand and ecosystem rather than trying to create a new platform.

    Corden disagrees with rumors about a 2026 launch alongside the next Call of Duty game. “I’m pretty sure new hardware is not 2026, it’s 2027,” he said. He added that developers don’t have next-gen development kits yet.

    Court documents from Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard showed they’ve been working on new hardware since at least 2023, and they are planning to release it by 2028 at the latest. Reports also suggest Microsoft is developing an Xbox handheld device, though it’s unclear if this connects to the next console generation.

    Based on an internal email seen by Windows Central, Microsoft is focusing on making sure old games work on new systems. They’ve created a team specifically for game preservation.

    The company has also started putting its games on other platforms, including rival consoles.

    The PC-like design is a big shift, but still raises questions about how it will be different from gaming PCs or traditional consoles. Microsoft needs to balance flexibility with the simple experience console players expect.

    Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed any specific details about their next console’s design or features.

