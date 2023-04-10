Google Pixel 7a Looks Stunning in Blue

Google’s Pixel 7a design and colorways make another round on the internet. This time comes in the form of official-looking, high-quality leaked renders. Folks over at MySmartPrice, in collaboration with the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks.

From the leaked renders, we learned that the Pixel 7a could come in three colorways: white, gray, and blue. This won’t be the first time we see a blue variant of Google Pixel. The company launched a limited edition “Barely Blue” colorway of the Pixel 4a a few years ago.

While the blue colorway of Pixel 7a resembles the Barely Blue shade of Pixel 4a, it is unclear what marketing name Google has in mind for the blue variant of its next mid-range device. According to well-known Android leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, Google will market the blue shade as Arctic Blue. Meanwhile, the big G may call the grey variant “Carbon” and the white unit “Cotton.”

Like the vanilla Pixel 7, the 7a’s design language is identical to the previous generation Pixel line of smartphones. The device will have a ceramic surface in a single color with a metal visor band featuring a pill-shape cutout for two cameras and another opening for an LED flashlight.

Furthermore, the smartphone has a thick bezel display with a punch-hole cutout on the top of the screen. Previous leaks suggest the device could feature an FHD+ 90Hz display, support 5W wireless charging, and retail at 500 euros (Approx. $540).

The new blue shade of the Pixel 7a makes it an even more exciting device, and it won’t be a surprise if the blue variant turns out to be the best-selling color option of the Pixel 7a. Google is planning its next I/O event in May 2023, where it could launch the Pixel 7a, among other products.

Source: MySmartPrice