Google Pixel 7 Series Specs Tipped, Leaked Ads Reveal Camera Modes

We’re three days away from Google’s hardware event on October 6, and the Google Pixel 7 series’ specifications are already out. This spec sheet got sourced from a Taiwanese carrier’s website, giving us a better idea of what to expect.

Google Pixel 7 will flaunt a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, while the Pro model will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO panel. Both will draw power from the Google Tensor G2 SoC with Titan M2 security chip.

You’ll get 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options on the Pixel 7. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro will pack 12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage. Both smartphones would deliver more than 24 hours of battery life – per poster – and support fast wired and wireless charging.

Both phones will use an LDAF sensor and house a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 7 Pro’s triple-camera will feature a 48MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and macro focus support.

The poster also includes three camera features, two of which translate to ‘Real Tone’ and ‘Movie Motion Blur.’ The third one is the High-Resolution Zoom feature: Pixel 7 can zoom 8x times, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro can go up to 30x. Selfies and video calling needs will be taken care of by a 10.8MP front-facing snapper on the upcoming smartphones.

Lastly, both phones are IP68 certified and have face unlock and fingerprint unlock for security.

Leaked Google Pixel 7 Series Ads Show Camera Modes

Separately, tipster SnoopyTech shared what appear to be post-launch marketing ads of the Pixel 7 family, revealing camera modes of the handsets. Some parts of these leaked ads appear in an official Google YouTube video.

The ad reveals that the ‘Movie Motion Blur’ will actually be called Cinematic Blur. This feature seems to neatly blur out the background and enhance the focused object, similar to the iPhone’s Cinematic Mode.