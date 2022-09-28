Google Teases the Pixel 7 Pro’s Colors in New Video Ahead of Launch

Next week will see Google’s hardware launch event on October 6. This is where the search giant will make the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro official. While we wait for that, the company has shared a teaser that shows the Pixel 7 Pro from many angles in a similar style as the Google Pixel Watch last week’s teaser.

It showcases the handset in three colorways, which Google has already officially confirmed: Obsidian (black), Snow (white), and Hazel (dark green). We also see that the Pixel 7 Pro has a curved display and get a closer look at the camera bar in that short video.

While this teaser didn’t reveal what the Pixel 7 Pro will look like from the front, folks at 91mobiles have shared the complete design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These leaked renders reveal symmetrically slim bezels and a center-aligned front-facing snapper at the top of both smartphones. The Pro model, of course, has curved edges compared to the standard variant’s flat screen.

The Pixel 7’s camera visor flaunts a dual camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro gets an extra lens. Google hasn’t entirely refreshed the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 phones from the Pixel 6 series, as evident from the official teasers shared by it so far.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specs Tipped

Word on the street is Google Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. A new Google Tensor G2 SoC will run the show, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support will power the package. You can expect up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage on Pixel 7 Pro.

Photography on the Pixel 7 Pro will be taken care of by a triple rear camera setup: 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto. There will be an 11MP selfie shooter at the front.