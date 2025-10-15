Google’s Nano Banana goes mainstream with rollout to Search and NotebookLM

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Google’s Nano Banana image editing tool is breaking out of the Gemini app and landing in Search, NotebookLM, and soon, Photos. The move, announced on October 13, puts artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image creation directly into apps people already use daily.

The Gemini 2.5 Flash-powered tool has generated more than 5 billion images since launching in August. Now it’s accessible without opening a separate AI app.

“We’re bringing Nano Banana to Google Search and NotebookLM (and soon to Photos), helping more people access these advanced capabilities in products where they’re already exploring, learning and creating with visuals,” said Naina Raisinghani, Product Manager at Google DeepMind.

In the Google Search app, users can tap the Lens camera icon and select a new “Create” mode marked by a yellow banana. They can snap photos or upload existing images, then transform them using text prompts.

In AI Mode, users can generate entirely new images from scratch by selecting the “Create image” tool and adding a text prompt.

Additionally, NotebookLM now uses Nano Banana to enhance Video Overviews with six visual styles: Watercolor, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print, and Heritage. The tool generates context-aware illustrations based on uploaded documents rather than generic stock visuals.

A new “Brief” format offers quick video summaries alongside the existing “Explainer” option.

The features are rolling out now in English to users in the U.S. and India. Google said more countries and languages will follow soon. Google Photos is said to receive Nano Banana capabilities “in the weeks ahead.”

All generated images carry a small Gemini spark watermark in the bottom-right corner. Users can download and share their creations directly from the apps.

Tech companies are racing to embed AI tools into apps people already use. Microsoft’s Copilot appears in Edge and Office, while OpenAI’s models power numerous third-party applications. Adobe continues to integrate AI image tools across Photoshop and other products.

Google’s decision to embed Nano Banana across multiple platforms makes AI image generation more accessible to casual users who may not seek out dedicated AI apps. The tool sits where people already work, search, and organize content.