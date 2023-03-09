All Google One Plans Now Offer Free VPN

You now get access to VPN by subscribing to Google One’s basic plan. Google One is perhaps the best way to get additional storage for your smartphone besides its internal storage. The big G offers many Google One plans to choose from as per your liking, each offering extra benefits than just cloud storage. Until now, you’d have to get the 2TB and above plans to get a free Google VPN, but the search giant is bringing the service to the base 100GB plan.

Besides a free VPN service, the Mountain View giant adds a new dark web report feature for all Google One members. This feature lets you track whether your name, email, phone number, address, and social security number are compromised on dark web sources. Google will then suggest ways to defend your credentials against potential fraud. You can add or remove information from this dark web ID monitoring profile or stop the service anytime.

These two features are now rolling out for all One subscribers and should reach every user over a few weeks. A few days ago, Google added the Magic Eraser feature to the lowest subscription, giving more reasons for people to get the service.

The Google One subscription gives you credit rebates for Google Store purchases, and discounts at hotels, alongside additional premium features in Google Photos editing and Google Meet. Up to six people can take advantage of all the benefits of one Google One subscription.

Google One service is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS in 22 countries. The basic 100GB plan costs $2 per month or $20 per year. Other Google One plans are a Standard 200GB subscription for $3 per month or $30 per year and a Premium 2TB plan for $10 monthly or $100 annually.

Source: Google Blog