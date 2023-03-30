Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 Brings Improved Adaptive Charging and PIN Privacy

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 is now available for supported Pixel phones. This comes two weeks after the first QPR3 Beta rolled out with many bug fixes. While most new beta releases bring bug patches and performance improvement, this one adds a new lock screen privacy feature and changes to how Adaptive Charging works on Pixel phones.

After this update, the Adaptive Charging will automatically adjust according to your charging needs using on-device signals. These changes to Adaptive Charging were recently spotted in the beta, allowing Pixel users to use this feature without alarms.

Besides this, the update brings a new lock screen privacy feature, “Enhanced PIN privacy,” as spotted by Mishaal Rahman. When enabled, it will turn off the animations when entering your PIN to unlock the phone. This feature will make it easier for you to hide your PIN in public. Rahman believes this feature will arrive in the Android 14 beta scheduled for April and may not be Pixel-exclusive, despite its appearance in QPR3 Beta 2.

This beta release brings many bugs fixes:

A fix for volume panel flicker when adjusting the sound using the volume rockers.

A fix for system UI getting stuck in a blurry state when unlocking the device or finishing a phone call.

A fix for the notification panel closing glitch.

A fix for always-on display overlapping over apps and content after unlocking.

A fix to an issue where a device couldn’t copy apps and data wirelessly during first-time setup.

The update is available for all Pixel phones, from the good-old Pixel 4a to the latest Pixel 7 series devices. Navigate to Settings — System — System update to check if an update is available. After this update, your Pixel device will receive Android 14 beta releases when it starts rolling out sometime in April.