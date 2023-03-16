Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 Is Rolling Out: Here’s Everything That’s New

After releasing the March Pixel feature drop and announcing the next Android QPR beta release last week, Google is now rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 for supported Pixel phones. The first beta has a T3B1.230224.005 build number and comes in at 258MB download size. Google announced the rollout on Reddit, detailing all the bug fixes and a list of all supported devices:

Pixel 4a

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

The new release will come to the masses as the June 2023 Pixel Feature drop, so think of the beta version as an early glimpse of what’s to come. As with any beta release, this one will also have stability issues. Google’s release notes mentioned a few bugs, though Android expert Mishaal Rahman has unearthed the changes.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1: Bug Fixes and Known Issues

Here are some fixes and known issues with QPR3 Beta 1:

A fix for the color of the lock screen’s clock text.

A fix for Bluetooth audio not working on some devices.

A fix for the fingerprint icon.

A fix for live wallpapers not working/usable.

A fix for widgets, app icon positions, and other configurable options on the home screen resetting after installing an OTA update.

A fix for Face Unlocks not working after installing an OTA update.

The camera could display a black screen on pressing the power button twice. The device could reboot when you switch on/off a work profile. The recent apps list could become unresponsive when the screen orientation changes while the list is open.

The update should be available to download if you are a Beta Program member, but if you aren’t, the beta program is open to all. Google says the beta program will continue with QPR3 releases until the Android 14 beta program opens. If you participate in Android 13 QPR3 Beta, you will automatically enroll in the Android 14 beta program when it becomes available.