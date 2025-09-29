Dark Mode

YouTube Music’s new AI hosts want to talk between your songs

youtube music ai host

YouTube Music started testing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hosts that share trivia and commentary between songs for select U.S. users on September 26.

The feature, called “Beyond the Beat,” will be the first experiment from YouTube Labs, a new program dedicated to testing AI features across platforms. Users who join the limited test will hear computer-generated commentary about artists, songs, and musical history while listening to radio stations and mixes in the YouTube Music app.

    “The hosts are designed to deepen your listening experience by sharing relevant stories, fan trivia, and fun commentary about your favorite music,” YouTube announced in a blog post on Friday.

    A sparkle icon appears on the Now Playing screen when the feature activates. Tapping it shows options to snooze the commentary for one hour or one day. The app displays a warning that “AI commentary can contain mistakes.”

    The feature works similarly to Spotify’s AI DJ, which launched two years ago. Both services use AI to generate spoken segments between songs, with YouTube’s version focusing purely on commentary.

    9to5Google tested the feature after gaining access. They found the Beyond the Beat button positioned between the thumbs up/down and comment buttons on the playback screen.

    Google has been developing AI audio features across multiple products recently. Its NotebookLM tool creates podcast-style discussions from documents, while the Gemini app offers Audio Overviews on various topics.

    YouTube Labs replaces the previous experimental features page at youtube.com/new. Past tests through that portal included playback speed options and other non-AI features. The rebranded Labs program will focus specifically on AI experiments.

    Not all users who sign up gain immediate access. The Verge reported that it joined YouTube Labs, but did not hear any AI commentary after playing music for an extended period.

    YouTube hasn’t specified how many users will participate in the test or when the feature might become widely available. The company notes that experimental features “may be disabled without notice.”

    Users interested in trying Beyond the Beat can sign up at youtube.com/new. YouTube says feedback from testers will help improve its products and services. The signup page remains open to all YouTube users, though actual access to experiments stays limited.

