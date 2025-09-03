What Is Rizz in Gen Z Slang? Word of the Year Breakdown

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Have you ever wondered about that undeniable charm some people possess? The ability to captivate others, spark great conversations, and effortlessly attract potential partners? This skill, especially popular among Gen Z, now has a name: rizz. It reflects how language constantly shifts with each generation. This term refers to your romantic appeal and charisma. You will discover what rizz is, where this word came from, and how it shapes social interactions today.

Let’s dive in.

The Meaning Behind Rizz

Rizz is a modern slang term that has become a defining characteristic of youth culture. It serves as a shorthand for charisma, describing a person’s style, charm, or attractiveness. Essentially, rizz signifies the ability to successfully attract or flirt with potential romantic interests. This word gained significant popularity on platforms like TikTok and other social media. It often focuses on how smooth or confident someone acts in flirty conversations.

Many people associate rizz with a natural charm that draws others in. It is not just about physical looks; it is also about confidence and your ability to banter. The term implies an inherent quality that helps pull others into your circle, applying to all kinds of relationships, not just romantic ones. The concept is rooted in a nuanced understanding of being a skilled communicator.

Where Did the Word Rizz Come From?

Social media personality Kai Cenat is widely credited with popularising the term, using it since at least 2021. Cenat and his friends initially coined the term, which then gained traction through his content on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. Early usage included “rizz” competitions and tutorials.

The term became more mainstream in 2023, particularly after Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Silky began using it. This led to rizz becoming a steadfast fixture among Gen Z. While the word has become incredibly popular, its exact documented etymology is debated, though the connection to charisma is widely accepted by users who spread the word.

Rizz as the Oxford Word of the Year

In a significant cultural moment, rizz was named the Oxford English Dictionary’s Word of the Year in 2023. The Oxford University Press described rizz as meaning “style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner”. This decision highlighted the word’s cultural relevance and its reflection of the current zeitgeist.

The selection of rizz as the word of the year underscores its rapid integration into everyday language. It beat out other popular words like “Swiftie” and “situationship” for the title. This recognition from Oxford University and its press cemented rizz’s place in the broader linguistic landscape of this decade.

How Merriam Webster Defines Rizz

Merriam-Webster has also acknowledged rizz, adding it to its dictionary in 2023. Merriam-Webster defines rizz as “romantic appeal or charm” when used as a noun. As a verb, it means “to charm or seduce”. This definition aligns with the understanding of rizz as an ability to attract a person.

The dictionary emphasizes that the word gained popularity through social media and is primarily used by younger people. While similar to Oxford’s explanation, Merriam-Webster also noted its first known use in 2021. The inclusion of rizz by Merriam-Webster reflects the health and evolution of the English language, showcasing how new words are created and adopted.

Rizz and Dating Life

Rizz plays a crucial point in modern dating life, both online and in person. It helps you attract romantic or sexual partners and hold their attention. The concept is essentially the same as having “game” in the context of attraction.

Increasing your rizz can make you more attractive to potential partners and help you form genuine connections. While some rizz is innate, much of it can be developed through practicing social skills, kindness, humor, and confidence. These qualities allow you to make people feel good when they are around you, fostering connection and belonging.

Examples of Rizz in Everyday Talking

Gen Z often uses rizz and its variations in everyday conversations among friends and peers. For instance, someone might say, “He tried to rizz up that girl, but he had total L rizz”. This refers to a failed attempt at flirting.

Another example might be, “You’ve got mad rizz, you always make people laugh!”. This acknowledges someone’s exceptional charm and ability to engage others. The word creates a common language that establishes familiarity among teens, even when meeting for the first time.

Rizz in Pop Culture and Social Media

The word rizz spread quickly through platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and other forms of social media. This rapid popularisation meant that rizz quickly became mainstream. Influencers, memes, and online trends all contributed to its widespread use. Many Gen Z users adopted the term to describe successful flirting and attraction.

The internet became the primary vehicle for rizz’s spread, making it a common part of online dating apps, direct messages (DMs), and group chats. Actor Tom Holland notably brought the term into the mainstream spotlight during a Buzzfeed interview, claiming he had “no rizz whatsoever”. However, his legions of fans might disagree with his assessment.

Mad Rizz and Other Variations

The term rizz has spawned several variations that kids and teens use online. One common phrase is “mad rizz,” which signifies having extra or exceptional charm. If you have mad rizz, you possess an incredibly strong ability to attract people. For example, Donkey from “Shrek” is considered to have “mad rizz” for successfully charming a dragon.

Another frequent usage is “rizz up,” which acts as a verb. To “rizz up” someone means to use your charm and flirtatious prowess to attract a potential partner and gain their attention. Kids often use this phrase when talking about romantic pursuits among their friends.

Spoken vs. Unspoken Rizz

Rizz encompasses both spoken and unspoken types of charm or charisma. Spoken rizz involves verbal flirting tactics, such as pickup lines, witty remarks, or clever banter. It is about being slick with your words to draw someone’s interest.

In contrast, unspoken rizz refers to the ability to exude charm without saying a word. This can manifest through confident body language, intriguing eye contact, or expressive facial expressions and smiles. Someone with unspoken rizz might simply carry themselves with a quiet confidence that attracts people. A balanced combination of both can make you irresistible.

Rizz vs. Cringe

The term “cringe” is often considered the opposite of rizz. Cringe describes moments when someone’s attempt at flirting or attracting a date goes wrong. These are usually awkward or embarrassing interactions that lack rizz.

When a person attempts to “rizz up” someone, and it fails badly, it results in “L rizz,” which is considered a rizz loss. This can even undermine someone’s confidence when flirting. In extreme cases, L rizz can be so bad it becomes funny, but mostly it is simply painful.

Rizz and Gen Z Language

Rizz fits within the broader trend of Gen Z slang. This generation has developed a unique set of skills for connecting with others in an increasingly online world. Gen Z has redefined communication norms, with terms like rizz becoming defining characteristics of their language.

Millennials may view this language differently, as new slang can be a source of identity for younger people. However, the shared usage of such terms helps foster a sense of community among kids across different regions.

Rizz as a Verb and Its Different Uses

Rizz is commonly used as a verb, often in the phrase “rizz up”. To “rizz” someone means to charm or seduce them. Examples include “He rizzed her up with his smooth talking” or “She’s got mad rizz; she can rizz anyone she wants”.

The verb form highlights the active ability of a person to attract another. While its primary context is romantic, the underlying sense of charismatic influence can apply to various social interactions. The evolution of rizz into a verb showcases its versatility within modern slang.

Why Teens Use Rizz So Much

Teens adopt rizz so readily because slang plays a vital role in their identity and social bonding. It provides a shared language that helps establish familiarity and community among younger people. The term spreads quickly in schools and online, reflecting current trends and peer influence.

For kids and young adults, using such words helps them feel connected and part of a specific generation. While some may see it as a “joke culture,” it still fosters a common understanding. The term allows boys and girls to discuss flirting and attraction in a relatable, informal way.

Explore Rizz in Action With the Rizz AI Generator

To truly understand rizz and practice your charm, you can explore tools like Greenbot’s Rizz AI Generator. This AI tool acts as a dating assistant and communication coach, helping you craft playful lines and develop your flirting skills. It allows you to generate clever, bold, or playful replies instantly, matching the tone and context of your conversations.

The Rizz AI Generator is designed to provide ready-made conversation starters for dating apps, DMs, or any chat scenario. You can input what someone said, type what you are thinking, and the AI will suggest responses, helping you reduce awkward silences and gain confidence. It offers a fun and practical way to experiment with different styles—playful, sweet, confident, or even “mean”—and see what rizz looks like in conversation.

Generate your Rizz now!

Does Everyone Have Rizz?

Not everyone is born with natural rizz, but charisma and charm can be learned. Some people might seem naturally expressive, yet skills like communication, empathy, and confidence play a huge role. Real rizz happens when you’re comfortable with yourself and can connect authentically.

Practicing eye contact, smiling, using humor, and reading subtle cues in conversations all build rizz over time. It’s less about acting and more about being genuine in the way you interact with others.

And hey, if you feel like your rizz needs a boost, you can always try the Rizz AI Generator by Greenbot for some playful practice.

Rizz in Context With Dating Apps and Online Flirting

In today’s dating life, rizz is essential for navigating dating apps and online flirting. Whether you are crafting a dating profile, sending DMs, or engaging in online communities, your rizz helps you attract potential partners. A strong online persona, coupled with clever pick-up lines and genuine questions, contributes to your overall rizz.

The digital internet landscape has changed how people interact, emphasizing the importance of conveying personality and energy through written words. Using rizz-filled lines on apps like Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge can help you stand out and keep the conversation flowing. However, always remember that consent is paramount; respect boundaries if rizz-inspired moves are not reciprocated.

How the Word Rizz Reflects Today’s Zeitgeist

The widespread adoption of the word rizz perfectly captures the cultural zeitgeist of today. It highlights how language continuously evolves, especially with each new generation. Gen Z has redefined social interaction norms, particularly in the digital age, making rizz a central term in their vocabulary.

The Oxford University Press recognized rizz as the word of the year because it encapsulates modern charm and attraction. It signifies a shift towards a more nuanced and emotionally intelligent approach to communication and relationship-building. This word represents not just a fleeting trend, but a fundamental aspect of how young people navigate their social world.

FAQs About Rizz

What is rizz in slang?

Rizz is an ability to attract or flirt successfully with potential romantic interests. It’s short for charisma and refers to romantic appeal or charm. It incorporates both spoken and unspoken forms of charm.

What does mad rizz mean?

“Mad rizz” means having strong or exceptional rizz. It implies a very high level of charm or the ability to attract people effortlessly.

Who started using rizz first?

Rizz was popularized by Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat. He and his friends are credited with coining the term, which then spread through social media.

Why was rizz named Word of the Year?

Rizz was named Word of the Year by the Oxford English Dictionary in 2023 because it reflected the cultural zeitgeist and the growing popularity of slang among Gen Z. It highlighted significant shifts in language use, particularly around dating and flirting.

Is rizz the same as flirting?

Rizz is closely related to flirting but is not entirely the same. While flirting is an action or a set of behaviors, rizz is the underlying charisma or ability that makes flirting successful. You use rizz to flirt effectively and attract someone.