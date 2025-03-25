Bitcoin giant: Strategy’s holdings now top 506K BTC after latest buy

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, acquired 6,911 Bitcoin for $584 million last week, pushing its total holdings beyond half a million BTC. The company now owns 506,137 Bitcoin worth about $44.4 billion, making it the biggest corporate owner of the cryptocurrency.

The company bought the Bitcoin between March 17-23, 2025, paying an average price of $84,529 per coin. Strategy paid for this purchase by selling company stocks.

“MSTR has acquired 6,911 BTC for ~$584.1 million at ~$84,529 per bitcoin,” Executive Chairman Michael Saylor wrote on social media. “Strategy holds 506,137 BTC acquired for ~$33.7 billion at ~$66,608 per bitcoin.”

The company raised most of the money through its “Common ATM” program by selling 1.975 million shares of Class A common stock. This brought in $592.6 million. Strategy also sold 13,100 shares of its new preferred stock, raising another $1.1 million.

This preferred stock pays a 10% yearly dividend in cash every quarter. If the company doesn’t pay these dividends, they grow at rising rates up to 18% per year. This setup lets Strategy raise money without reducing the voting power of common shareholders.

The Virginia-based company still has plenty of money for future Bitcoin purchases. Its filing shows about $3.57 billion worth of common shares and $20.99 billion of preferred shares remain available to sell.

Despite Bitcoin’s ups and downs, Strategy’s investment has grown by 32%, creating an unrealized profit of over $10.6 billion. The company’s Bitcoin has earned a 7.7% return so far in 2025.

The purchase comes during global economic uncertainty. Nicolai Sondergaard, an analyst at Nansen, says tariff concerns might affect markets. “I’m looking forward to seeing what happens with the tariffs from April 2nd onward… That’s the biggest driver at this moment,” Sondergaard told Cointelegraph.

Strategy’s stock price rose 4.8% in early trading after the announcement as Bitcoin’s price climbed above $87,000 over the weekend.

Since first using Bitcoin as a “primary treasury reserve asset” in 2020, Strategy has changed from a business intelligence company into basically a Bitcoin holding company under Saylor’s leadership. He remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s future, predicting it could reach $13 million by 2045, with a possible high of $49 million.

This milestone purchase shows growing acceptance of cryptocurrency by large institutions. Strategy leads a trend that companies like Metaplanet and Semler Scientific have followed on smaller scales.