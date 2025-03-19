Metaplanet buys 150 more Bitcoin, pushing total holdings to $265M

Published 19 Mar 2025

Free Bitcoin Cryptocurrency photo and picture

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet purchased 150 Bitcoin worth $12.6 million on March 18, bringing its total holdings to 3,200 BTC valued at approximately $265.9 million. The Tokyo-listed company also issued $13.3 million in bonds to fund additional Bitcoin purchases as part of its plan to acquire 21,000 BTC by 2026.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the purchase at an average price of $83,508 per Bitcoin. The company funded this acquisition through a 2 billion yen bond issuance to EVO FUND.

    This latest purchase aligns with Metaplanet’s ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations. The firm aims to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 before hitting its ultimate target.

    Often called “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” Metaplanet has modeled its Bitcoin acquisition strategy after Michael Saylor’s company, now rebranded as Strategy. Both firms use debt and equity financing to build significant Bitcoin reserves.

    Since adopting this approach in April 2024, Metaplanet’s holdings have grown dramatically from just 141 BTC in June 2024 to its current 3,200 BTC position.

    The company’s aggressive accumulation has delivered remarkable results for shareholders. Metaplanet’s stock has surged 1,819% over the past year, according to Yahoo Finance, despite a slight 0.49% dip following Tuesday’s announcement.

    One key metric the company tracks is “BTC Yield,” which measures Bitcoin accretion per share. This figure reached 60.8% for Q1 2025, down from 309.8% in the previous quarter.

    Market analysts note that Metaplanet now ranks as the 11th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally and the largest in Asia.

    The company’s Bitcoin strategy is based on Japan’s increasing openness toward cryptocurrency. In March 2025, Japan’s ruling party moved to reduce crypto capital gains taxes by 20%.

    Japanese lawmaker Satoshi Hamada has even asked the government to consider establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, suggesting using part of Japan’s foreign exchange reserves for Bitcoin purchases.

    Saylor, Strategy’s founder, tweeted his support last year, stating: “Bitcoin is a hope for Japan.”

    Despite Metaplanet’s bullish stance, some investors question the sustainability of purchasing Bitcoin through debt financing if market conditions change significantly.

    While the company continues its ambitious acquisition plan, Bitcoin currently trades at around $83,400, down slightly from recent highs but maintaining a positive weekly performance.

