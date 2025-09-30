Dark Mode

Marvel fans pay to chat with AI hologram of Stan Lee at LA Comic Con

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 30 Sep 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

stan lee ai hologram

Marvel fans paid up to $20 to chat with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hologram of the late comic book legend Stan Lee at LA Comic Con last weekend, sparking fierce debate about digital resurrections of deceased celebrities.

The life-sized avatar appeared in a 1,500-square-foot booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center from September 26 to 28. It answered fan questions about Marvel characters and even addressed visitors by name. Proto Hologram and Hyperreal created the technology using decades of Lee’s interviews and speeches.

Attendees take selfies in front of an AI hologram of comic book writer Stan Lee projected into a Proto Epic device during L.A. Comic Con in Los Angeles

Source: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Some attendees walked away emotional and satisfied. David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram, observed the crowd’s response firsthand. “You could see the emotion on their faces as they asked him questions. Many told me it felt like they were truly with him, not his hologram. People walked away not just entertained, but with a real sense of connection to Stan, as if a piece of him was still here with them,” he said.

    Others felt differently about paying to interact with the digital ghost.

    “Even in death, they won’t let the guy rest. It’s all pretty dystopian,” wrote Reddit user RGCBlade. Similar criticism flooded social media throughout the weekend. One X user called it “monetizing his ghost” rather than honoring Lee’s memory.

    The project cost between tens of thousands and six figures to develop, according to Chris DeMoulin, CEO of Comikaze Entertainment. His company operates LA Comic Con. DeMoulin defended the hologram against critics who condemned it without seeing it.

    “I suppose if we do it and thousands of fans interact with [it] and they don’t like it, we’ll stop doing it,” DeMoulin told Ars Technica. He emphasized that the avatar uses only Lee’s documented words. “The only words that are gonna be in Stan’s mouth are Stan’s words.”

    Bob Sabouni manages the Stan Lee Universe brand and approved the project. He assured fans that the technology respects Lee’s legacy. “We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime,” Sabouni said. “Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent.”

    The hologram includes “content governors” that prevent off-topic responses. When asked about politics, for example, the AI redirects the conversation to Marvel topics.

    Lee co-created Spider-Man, Iron Man, and dozens of other beloved characters before his death in 2018 at age 95. He regularly attended comic conventions and became famous for his movie cameos.

    The mixed reactions reflect growing concerns about the AI technology’s role in entertainment. As more companies explore digital resurrections, the Stan Lee hologram serves as an early test case for public acceptance.

