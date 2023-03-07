Nothing Ear 2 Launching in Late March

Two years after the launch of Nothing Ear 1, the London-based startup is now ready to release the device’s predecessor: The Nothing Ear 2. Carl Pei’s company has officially confirmed via posts on their social media channels that the earbuds will see the light of day on March 22, 2023, at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT).

The teasers showcase a beetle — the mascot for the Ear 2, following the ladybug for the Ear 1 — pushing the earbuds’ case. However, the company doesn’t reveal the design or features of the Ear 2. Thanks to a previous leak, we got a sneak peek at the forthcoming Nothing audio device, which looks the same as the Ear 1 in leaked renders, with some tweaks to the microphone placement. From the teaser image, it seems like the next-gen Nothing earbuds will have a similar rectangular housing case as the Ear 1.

Nothing will broadcast the launch event on their official website, and you can sign up to get notifications about the event or further details about the gear. With the Ear 2, the company will have three audio products in its portfolio: The Nothing Ear 1, Stick, and now, the Ear 2, besides its first smartphone: The Nothing Phone 1.

The Secret of Nothing Phone 2 Is Now Out

Nothing is also gearing up to launch the Phone 2 later this year. While the company is still mum about the details of the device, Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian, shared a post on Linkedin to congratulate Carl Pei and the Nothing team on the launch of Phone 2 with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The executive of Qualcomm accidentally revealed SoC details of Nothing’s upcoming smartphone but quickly edited the post to remove the mention of the chip. However, eagle-eyed folks over at 91Mobiles took a screenshot of the original post.