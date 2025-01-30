NordVPN’s new tool makes VPN traffic invisible to blockers

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 30 Jan 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

What NordVPN users need to know about credential stuffing | NordVPN

NordVPN’s new NordWhisper protocol hides VPN activity within regular HTTPS traffic, allowing users to bypass strictly censored networks—from schools to authoritarian states. The company announced this tool on January 28, 2025.

The technology builds on the WebTunnel protocol, first introduced by the Tor Project in March 2024. When someone uses NordWhisper, their private connection looks just like visiting a regular website. User’s encrypted data are disguised to resemble HTTPS connections, such as those used for online banking or streaming. This makes it harder for network filters to detect and block VPN usage.

Unlike traditional protocols like OpenVPN or NordLynx, NordWhisper prioritizes stealth over speed. Users may experience slower connections due to its complex traffic disguising mechanisms. This tradeoff is worth it when facing stubborn blocks. The company recommends users only activate NordWhisper when facing active VPN blocks.

“The landscape of network filtering is constantly evolving, and we will continue to improve NordWhisper — making it smarter, faster, and more secure to keep up with these changes,” NordVPN stated in its announcement.

NordWhisper’s method proves particularly useful in regions where governments actively block VPN services. Countries like China, Russia, and India have implemented sophisticated systems to detect and block VPN connections. These restrictions force privacy-focused companies to develop new circumvention methods.

“We designed NordWhisper with our users in mind,” explains Marijus Briedis, NordVPN CTO. “It’s not just about getting around network restrictions; it’s about empowering people to work, communicate, and access essential services securely and freely, even in the most restrictive environments.”

NordVPN reminds users to follow local laws when using the service. The company doesn’t support using NordWhisper for anything illegal.

The initial rollout covers Windows, Android, and Linux platforms. Future releases will support macOS and iOS. When needed, users can manually select NordWhisper through their app’s connection settings.

    Proton VPN recently introduced a similar feature called Stealth protocol. This suggests a growing demand for similar bypassing tools.

    The development of NordWhisper reflects the cat-and-mouse game for internet freedom worldwide. As more countries implement strict online controls, particularly during election periods, tools that maintain open internet access become increasingly crucial for global communication and information access.

