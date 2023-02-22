Leaked Motorola Razr 2023 Renders Show a Wild Cover Display

BY Ronil

Published 22 Feb 2023

Motorola Razr 2023

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip iterations have been the go-to option for a while now for those interested in a clamshell-shaped foldable smartphone. While Oppo and Motorola threw their hats in the ring, Samsung still dominates the foldable space. That, however, could change with Motorola’s upcoming foldable device.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass shared pictures of an unannounced Motorola foldable phone, probably the next Razr series phone, on Twitter. It’s a flip-style foldable device, continuing the generic design we saw on the last Razr model. These photos give us a good look at the phone and highlight its major upgrade over previous-gen models: the cover display.

Motorola appears to be stretching the external display across most of the device, which isn’t what we usually see on typical clamshell phones. As a result, you can view whole notifications without having to flip open the phone. However, to achieve this, the manufacturer will put three cutouts in the cover display, two for cameras and one for the flash.

Motorola seems to have modified the user interface to make greater use of the larger screen. For instance, the lower left portion has two additional navigation buttons, and the screen displays full-size notifications.

Motorola Razr 2023

If a report from The Tech Outleook is to be taken seriously, the Motorola Razr 2023 will be released this year. The publication has also shared a few images that serve as more evidence that the device will include a sizable secondary screen.

Despite successfully launching the previous-gen models in China and Europe, Motorola didn’t ship the older Razr models to American shores. It’s high time now, and with many smartphone manufacturers trying to dethrone the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable with their own bendable devices, it won’t be a surprise if the company finally drops the Motorola Razr 2023 in the US market.

Related Articles

Motorola Moto E40 Launched with 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery

Mahit Huilgol

Motorola Moto E20 Is an Entry-Level Android 11 Go Edition Smartphone with 6.5-inch Display

Mahit Huilgol

Motorola Edge 2021 with 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 778G Launched at $699

Mahit Huilgol

Motorola Launches Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite with 108MP Camera, 144Hz Display

Mahit Huilgol

Featured Stories

Latest Posts

Reviews

Follow Android Beat