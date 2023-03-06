Here’s Your Best Look at Motorola Edge 40 Pro From All Angles

Motorola released its Moto X40 in China in December and said the device would launch in the global market soon. It seems like the time has come, as a new leak showcases the smartphone’s design from all angles. As we know from previous Motorola launches, the Moto X-series phones launch in the global market with the Edge moniker. For instance, the last year’s Moto X30 came to the international market as Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The same will happen this year.

While we wait for the launch event, reliable leaker Evan Blass shared Motorola Edge 40 Pro renders, revealing its design in full glory. The device has a curved back panel housing Motorola’s batwing logo and a square camera island featuring an LED flash and a triple camera setup. It has a matt finish, which should result in a better grip. Furthermore, it reveals that the device will come in black and blue colorways.

On the front, it flaunts a curved display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for a selfie camera on the top. The smartphone features glass panels at the front and rear, sandwiching its aluminum chassis. At the top, it has a speaker grille, mic, and Dolby Atoms branding. There’s another mic and speaker cutout at the bottom alongside a USB Type-C port for charging.

The leaker shared a small clip showing Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s display supports a 165Hz refresh rate. Another render showcases the device’s water resistance ability. All this indicates that Motorola Edge 40 Pro will look the same as the Moto X40 and feature a similar hardware configuration.

Unfortunately, that’s all we learned from this leak. The pricing details and launch date of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro are still a mystery, but we expect to learn more about it in the coming days.