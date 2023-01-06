Lenovo Unveils ThinkPhone by Motorola: A Rugged Business-Centric Flagship Phone

At CES 2023, Lenovo announced ThinkPhone by Motorola — a business-centric rugged flagship smartphone that looks like a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop. It’s not your average flagship device; the company built it with lightweight aramid fiber, claiming it’s stronger than steel, and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame. The display is clad in Gorilla Glass Victus.

You can swim with it up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, and it will survive a drop from up to 1.25 meters, as the device is IP68-rated and MIL-STD 810H certified. It comes in a Carbon Black colorway and flaunts a ThinkPhone logo at the bottom-right corner of the back panel. Furthermore, you can configure a customizable red key to do any task, from a push-to-talk button to immediate access to business or field apps.

Based on Motorola’s Ready For technology, it offers integration with Lenovo’s ThinkPad notebooks via Think 2 Think connectivity. It enables you to sync your ThinkPhone with your ThinkPad, transfer copied text, share notifications, drag and drop files, photographs, and documents, use the phone as a webcam, and run any Android application on your laptop.

It will store PINs and passwords, cryptographic keys, and other sensitive data in a tamper-resistant setting, thanks to the Moto KeySafe: a processor that offers an extra layer of security. Besides this, the ThinkPhone comes pre-loaded with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams apps. IT administrators can remotely configure the Lenovo ThinkPhone for corporate clients using Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola: Specifications and availability

The ThinkPhone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED panel that supports 2400×1080 pixel resolution, a 144Hz HRR, and HDR10+. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC runs the show, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support keeps the light on. Furthermore, it packs up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For Photography needs, the ThinkPhone has a 32MP front-facing snapper and a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP primary, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a depth sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 13-based Motorola My UX out of the box.

The company will release the ThinkPhone in the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries in Asia in the coming months. However, the precise release date and price are still under wraps.