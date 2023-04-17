Here’s What the Lower-Priced Motorola Razr Could Look Like

This year’s Motorola Razr foldable has constantly made headlines with multiple leaks and rumors. Thanks to this steady stream of leaks, we have learned a lot about Motorola’s plans for its 2023 foldable devices. The latest one reveals the design of what could be the vanilla Motorola Razr 2023 through high-quality renders. Folks over at MySmartPrice, in collaboration with OnLeaks, shared renders of the device based on low-quality, real-life pictures of a testing stage prototype.

The first thing that you might immediately notice is the cover display next to the dual rear camera setup. In the leaked renders, the cover screen of the Motorola Razr appears to be even smaller than the one on the 2022 model.

Earlier, we came across leaked renders of Motorola Razr+, revealing the complete design of the device. The Plus model flaunted a huge cover display in leaked renders, unlike the smaller one on the standard variant. This indicates the company could price the Plus model aggressively.

A small cover display might not be as useful as the more prominent one on the Plus model, but it could come in handy for tasks such as checking the time and notifications or answering/rejecting incoming calls. It has a fairly thin bezel display on the front with a punch-hole cutout at the top center for a selfie snapper.

Motorola Razr 2023: Everything We Know

Rumors of Motorola working on two foldable devices for 2023 first surfaced online in October 2022, with codenames Juno and Venus. A previous leak of the Motorola Razr+ revealed it has the codename, Juno. Since the leak made it clear that the phone will have a ‘+’ moniker, it left everyone wondering if a non-plus model would launch this year.

While we still don’t have any official confirmation from the company, these leaked renders of the standard Motorola Razr suggest that the Lenovo-owned brand could be working on two foldable devices for 2023. We expect to learn more about the Motorola Razr 2023 devices in the coming days.