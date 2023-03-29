Motorola’s 2023 Edge+ Visits Google Play Console Boasting Flagship Specs

Motorola’s 2023 Edge+ appears on Google Play Console with the codename Motorola rtwo, suggesting the company is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship phone. Eagle-eyed folks over at MyFixGuide spotted the successor of Motorola Egde+ (2022) on the Google Play listing with a single image and some crucial hardware specifications. Since the Google Play listing often leads to official announcements, it’s highly likely that Motorola will soon launch the Edge+ (2023).

The listing reveals that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) will draw power from Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. With its latest flagship device, Motorola will increase RAM size to 12GB from 8GB in the last year’s model. Given that the company only ships a single RAM variant in the US, it’s likely that we will only see a 12GB unit of the Edge+ (2023) hit stateside.

Furthermore, the device has a 1080×2400 pixel resolution, the same as we saw on its predecessor. From the listing, it’s evident that the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a rebadged version of the Moto X40, which is already available in China. For those unaware, the Edge+ (2023) will be exclusive to the American market, as the company will release the device in the international market as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Everything We Know So Far

While the listing stopped short and didn’t reveal the complete spec sheet of the Edge+ (2023), the leaked specifications of the international model point to a higher refresh rate than the Chinese model, going up from 144Hz to 165hz. Moreover, It will feature faster UFS 4.0-type internal storage.

Apart from display specs, the leak suggests the Edge 40 Pro will house a 60MP front-facing shooter and a triple rear camera setup: 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto. Word on the internet is the phone will pack a 4,600mAh battery that supports 125W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Via: SlashGear