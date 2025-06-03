Bitcoin investment proposal fails at Meta with just 0.08% support

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 3 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

gold round coins on black surface

Meta shareholders delivered a crushing blow to Bitcoin advocates, rejecting a proposal to add the cryptocurrency to the company’s $72 billion treasury with just 0.08% support at their May 28 annual meeting.

The lopsided vote saw nearly 5 billion shares cast against the measure. Only 3.92 million votes supported the Bitcoin treasury assessment proposal.

    Ethan Peck, Bitcoin director at wealth management firm Strive, had submitted the proposal in January on behalf of his family’s Meta shares. He argued the social media giant’s massive cash reserves were “consistently diminishing shareholder value” due to inflation.

    “Since cash is consistently being debased and bond yields are lower than the true inflation rate, 28% of Meta’s total assets are consistently diminishing shareholder value,” Peck stated in his filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who controls 61% of Meta’s voting power, likely voted against the proposal. The tech billionaire has remained silent on the outcome, despite being a vocal advocate for Web3.

    Meta’s board dismissed the assessment as “unnecessary,” citing existing treasury management processes. The company said its primary goals remain “to preserve capital and provide liquidity.”

    “While we are not opining on the merits of cryptocurrency investments compared to other assets, we believe the requested assessment is unnecessary given our existing processes to manage our corporate treasury,” Meta’s board stated in their SEC response.

    The rejection places Meta alongside Microsoft and Amazon in dismissing Bitcoin treasury proposals. Microsoft shareholders voted down Peck’s similar proposal in December. Amazon shareholders will soon face their own Bitcoin vote, with Peck seeking a 5% allocation of company assets.

    This corporate resistance contrasts sharply with growing Bitcoin adoption elsewhere. According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, 116 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Recent additions include GameStop and Swedish health tech firm H100.

    MicroStrategy leads corporate Bitcoin holdings with 580,250 coins worth approximately $60.9 billion. Marathon Digital Holdings and Tesla each hold over $1 billion in Bitcoin.

    However, analysts note a pattern: companies embracing Bitcoin often struggle with their core businesses. GameStop’s stock fell from $35 shortly after its $519 million Bitcoin purchase, despite initial excitement.

    Matt Cole, CEO of Strive Asset Management, had directly appealed to Zuckerberg at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference. “You have already done step one. You have named your goat Bitcoin,” Cole said. “My ask is that you take step two and adopt a bold corporate bitcoin treasury strategy.”

    Despite rejecting Bitcoin reserves, Meta continues exploring stablecoin integration. The company researches using USDC and USDT for content creator payments and cross-border transactions.

    Peck had pointed to BlackRock’s guidance suggesting a 2% Bitcoin allocation as reasonable. Yet Meta’s second-largest shareholder didn’t sway the vote.

    The overwhelming rejection signals that established tech giants prioritize stability over speculative crypto investments, even as smaller companies chase Bitcoin’s potential upside.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    bitcoin 111k milestone

    Bitcoin smashes past $111K milestone on corporate buying and regulatory optimism

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    bingx crypto ai evolution plan 1

    BingX launches $300M AI Evolution plan to reshape crypto trading

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    bitcoin closes above 106k 1

    Bitcoin closes above $106K in historic weekly finish, just 3% from all-time

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    uk crypto transaction data reporting 1

    UK to require user data reporting for all crypto transactions by 2026

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat