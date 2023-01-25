January 2023 Play System Update Rolling Out for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6

Google is rolling out the January 2023 Play system update for the Pixel 7 and 6 line of smartphones. Many users on Reddit are seeing this and posted screenshots of the update note and download size. For Pixel 7, the patch weighs approximately 63MB, while for Pixel 6, it is around 59MB.

However, some Pixel owners report that even after installing the latest Play system update, their phone remains on the November 2022 release, not January 2023, after a reboot. Pixel 7 owners over at AnroidPolice also faced the same issue on their devices. Meanwhile, folks over at PhoneArena installed the update and witnessed the Google Play system January patch in the setting.

Google’s January 2023 patch notes for the Play system update highlight many changes:

It fixes bugs for Account Management, Security & Privacy, System Management & Diagnostics, and Utilities-related services for smartphones and WearOS. This update expands the range of users and uses cases supported by the Play Games profile for phones and PC. After updating the latest Play system, you can add notes to your new and existing passwords on your smartphone. This patch also updates System Management and Usability services that improve Device Connectivity, Device Performance, Network Usage, Privacy, Security, Stability, and Usability.

Google promises to roll out monthly Play system updates consistently, but that’s not always the case. For instance, the December 2022 Play system update never saw the light of day on Pixel devices. While the big G posted January 2023 patch notes at the beginning of the month, it wasn’t until now — three weeks into January — that users started seeing the latest Play system build.

To check if you have an update available for the Google Play system on your Pixel, go to Setting – About phone – Android version – and tap on Google Play system update.