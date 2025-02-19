Huawei launches world’s first triple-folding phone — with a steep price and no Google

Published 19 Feb 2025

MateXt1

Source: Huawei

Huawei pioneers the tri-fold smartphone market with Mate XT Ultimate Design, now launched globally on February 18, 2025, carrying a premium €3,499 ($3,660) price tag and skipping Western markets.

The Mate XT features a dual-hinge system with a Z-form folding mechanism, allowing three different screen configurations. The phone transforms from a standard 6.4-inch smartphone when folded to a 10.2-inch tablet when fully opened. It offers a 7.9-inch middle option when partially unfolded between phone and tablet modes.

    First released in China last September, it is now available in Malaysia, Europe, Indonesia, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. Huawei UK PR representative Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne confirmed to The Verge that the phone is “not coming to the UK or US for the time being.”

    The phone has an ultra-thin 3.6mm thickness when unfolded (10.8mm when closed) and a powerful camera system borrowed from Huawei’s Pura 70 Pro. This 50MP main camera features variable aperture technology that is adjustable between f/1.4-4.0. The camera comes complemented by 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP periscope zoom lenses.

    Inside, the Mate XT runs on Huawei’s Kirin 9010 5G chipset with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Power comes from a 5600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

    The advanced folding mechanism relies on Huawei’s “Advanced Precision Hinge System” with 26 precision cams and ultra-high-strength steel components. The display uses specialized ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology to maintain durability despite the complex folding design.

    However, potential buyers face significant limitations aside from the premium price. The phone runs Huawei’s Android-based EMUI 14.2 software but lacks Google services entirely. This means no Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, or Play Store access.

    Trade restrictions have also forced Huawei to use its own Kirin 9010 processor rather than more advanced American chips. Tech reviewers note this chip falls behind competitors like Qualcomm’s latest processors.

    Huawei also introduced companion products at the event: the MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025) tablet, FreeArc open-ear earbuds priced at €119, and the Band 10 fitness tracker.

    Industry experts expect Samsung to enter the tri-fold segment soon, potentially offering Western consumers an alternative with fewer software restrictions and more powerful processing capabilities.

