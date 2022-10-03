Here’s How Much the Google Pixel Watch Could Cost

Google will make the Pixel Watch official on October 6 alongside the Pixel 7 series. While we wait for that, 9to5Google has learned how much the Google Pixel Watch could cost. The report cites a retail source and says that the smartwatch’s pricing could start Watch Wi-Fi model will retail at $349.99.

Further, it reveals the colorways of both Pixel Watch variants. The smartwatch’s Wi-Fi unit will come in Obsidian (black), Chalk (silver), and Hazel (gold) color options. On the other hand, the LTE unit could see Obsidian, Charcoal (silver), and Hazel color options. While both – Chalk and Charcol – are silver color options, Charcoal refers to as a dark grey color compared to Chalk as an off-white color.

Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi RRP for UK: 339,00 GBP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 29, 2022

Separately, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has also disclosed pricing details of this upcoming Pixel Watch in UK and Europe markets. This tipped price is in line with 9to5Google’s report. According to Quandt, the Wi-Fi unit would cost £339 (Approx. $381) in the UK. He also believes it’ll cost €379 (Approx. $372) in Europe, and the LTE variant might come with a €419 (Approx. $411) price tag.

What’s Inside The Google Pixel Watch’s Box

Google Pixel Watch was listed on the same Taiwanese carrier’s website which had previously listed the Pixel 7 series. It reveals features of the Pixel Watch and what you’ll get inside the box. You’ll get the watch itself, sports bands (large and small sizes), a USB-C magnetic charging cable, and a quick start guide on unboxing it.

Moving to the features, the Pixel Watch has Corning Gorilla Glass protected rounded convex design display. The poster shows the wearable can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It will support all Google Services and seamlessly synchronize with other devices. Lastly, it packs health and fitness features like monitoring sleep quality and heart rate and tracking steps and calories burned. There’s also an emergency call function.