Google Pixel Fold Looks Super Wide In Latest Leaked Renders

Google’s most secret project – its first foldable smartphone – is no longer inside the big G’s vault. The long-rumored Pixel Fold has made headlines through a steady stream of leaks, with the most recent one giving us a first look at the foldable smartphone. Now, a fresh set of renders gives us the best look at the upcoming Google Pixel Fold, courtesy of reliable leaker Steve OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, in collaboration with How to I Solve.

The latest leaked renders are in line with the ones Jon Prosser shared last month. As per the tipster, it is a compact foldable with a 7.69-inch inner display when unfolded and a 5.79-inch cover display. Furthermore, the device will measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm, making it relatively compact per foldable phone standards. The phone is 8.3mm thick, including the camera bump. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 measures 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm, and the Oppo Find N’s overall footprint is 132.6 x 140.2 x 8mm. Lastly, Steve also claims that the phone will launch in May 2023.

The Google Pixel Fold also takes a page from Pixel 7 Pro’s design playbook, with a camera visor on the back, but it doesn’t spill over the edges. It will include a microphone, an LED flash, and a triple camera configuration. The main foldable screen of the phone and its cover screen will both have slim bezels, still large enough to house the front-facing shooter. On the right edge of the Pixel Fold, there will be a power button and a volume rocker. The power button also serves as a fingerprint reader.

Previous leaks suggest that the phone’s display resolution could be 1840×2208 pixels and could support up to 120Hz high refresh rate. Furthermore, the device could retail with a $1,799 price tag.