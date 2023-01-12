Google Meet Gets In-meeting Emoji Reactions

Last year, Google announced it would soon roll out emoji reactions for Meet. Google Meet has received many updates in the past few months, but they all missed the promised in-meeting emoji reactions. That, however, has changed. In a post on Google workspace updates, the search giant announced that it’s finally rolling out in-meeting reactions in Google Meet on Web, Meet Hardware devices, and iOS.

For Google Meet on Android, tho, the company hasn’t stated a specific date, and it still sits in the pipeline with a “coming soon” sign. With this update, you can now react with an emoji during a Google Meet call, and they will pop up on the left-hand side of the display. While this integration seems fun, there are only nine emojis currently available for you to use.

To react with an emoji in a meeting, you need to click on the emoji icon in the toolbar. It will then pull up the reaction bar with all the nine emojis currently available for you to choose as per your liking. Everyone in the meeting will be able to see the emoji reaction on the corner part of the screen. You can also change the skin tone of the emojis from this section as and when needed.

Starting today, the big G has already begun rolling out this update to personal Google account holders and plans a full roll-out of the feature to hit the masses before the end of this week. Folks with Google Workspace accounts in the Rapid Release track will get this update on January 16, with a full roll-out taking up to three days. Google Workspace accounts in the Scheduled Release track will get it on January 23, and it may take a few days for a complete roll-out.

Source: Google Workspace