Google’s Gemma AI hits 150M downloads as Meta’s Llama soars past 1.2B

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 14 May 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

Google logo neon light signage

Google’s open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemma has reached 150 million downloads, a key milestone as the company competes with Meta’s larger Llama model in the AI space.

Omar Sanseviero, a developer relations engineer at Google DeepMind, announced the achievement on X over the weekend. “Gemma just passed 150 million downloads and over 70k variants on Hugging Face,” Sanseviero wrote. Developers have created more than 70,000 custom versions on the AI platform since Gemma’s launch in February 2024.

    Despite this growth, Gemma trails behind Meta’s Llama, which hit 1.2 billion downloads by late April 2025. Google’s strategy focuses on creating smaller, more efficient models that require less computing power.

    “Smaller models are more portable and able to be deployed for a wider scope of use cases, such as remote operations or devices with limited local storage,” explained Sam Mugel, CTO of Multiverse Computing. “Reducing the overall size of these models also reduces the energy required to operate them.”

    The latest Gemma releases can process both images and text while supporting over 100 languages. Google has also created specialized versions for specific fields like drug discovery.

    In March 2025, Google launched Gemma 3, designed to run on a single graphics processing unit. This makes the technology more accessible to developers with limited resources.

    Commercial adoption faces challenges, however. Both Gemma and Llama use non-standard licensing terms that some developers consider risky for business applications.

    This milestone comes as Google’s AI efforts gain momentum. Documents from an ongoing antitrust trial reveal that Google’s AI chatbot Gemini grew from 9 million daily users in October 2024 to 35 million by March 2025, with monthly active users reaching 350 million.

    As the race between tech giants in AI development intensifies, Google’s focus on efficiency and accessibility through Gemma represents a strategic approach to carving out its place in the competitive open-source AI landscape.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    waymo driverless taxi washington dc

    D.C. could get Waymo’s driverless taxis in 2026—but laws must change first

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    new byd 1000 kw charger

    BYD’s new 1,000-kW charger makes EVs almost faster to refuel than gas

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    apple m3 ultra chip

    Top Mac Studio model gets AI-focused M3 Ultra chip instead of newer M4

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    amazons human like alexa plus

    Amazon’s Alexa+ talks like a human, free for Prime members

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat