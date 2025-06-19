Trump defies Congress with third TikTok delay amid legal questions

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 19 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

a drawing of a face

President Donald Trump will grant TikTok a third 90-day reprieve from a congressional ban, pushing the deadline to mid-September while his administration works to broker a sale of the Chinese-owned app to American buyers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Tuesday that Trump plans to sign an executive order this week extending the June 19 deadline. “President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark,” she said.

    The move marks a remarkable political about-face. Trump initially championed TikTok’s banishment during his first presidency, citing national security concerns. Now he’s become the app’s most powerful protector.

    “We’re going to probably make a deal,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House. “I think we’ll need China’s blessing on it.”

    The president’s change of heart stems partly from TikTok’s role in his success in the 2024 campaign. The app helped him connect with younger voters, creating what he called “a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok” during a recent NBC interview.

    But politics aren’t driving this decision alone. TikTok has become a valuable bargaining chip in tense trade negotiations with China.

    The latest extension follows an agreement reached last week between U.S. and Chinese officials on a framework to ease export controls between the two nations. Trump’s TikTok delays appear tied to these broader diplomatic efforts.

    Congress passed the sale-or-ban law with overwhelming bipartisan support last year, demanding ByteDance divest TikTok’s American operations or face a nationwide shutdown. The legislation reflected lawmakers’ fears that China could use the app to spy on or influence America’s 170 million TikTok users.

    Legal experts question Trump’s authority to keep extending the deadline. The law permits only one 90-day extension, and only if “significant progress” toward a sale can be demonstrated.

    “Once again, the Trump administration is flouting the law and ignoring its own national security findings about the risks posed by a [China]-controlled TikTok,” said Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    Trump’s legal justification remains murky. He’s essentially instructing the Justice Department not to enforce a congressional mandate, creating uncertainty for companies like Apple and Google that host the app.

    A potential deal nearly materialized in April. The agreement would have transferred majority control to American investors while allowing ByteDance to retain a 20% stake. Oracle, Blackstone, and venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz led the consortium.

    That arrangement collapsed when Trump announced new tariffs on China. Beijing withdrew its approval, forcing another extension.

    Other bidders remain interested, including real estate mogul Frank McCourt, Amazon, and a group featuring YouTube star MrBeast. However, any deal requires the approval of both American investors and the Chinese government.

    The clock keeps ticking toward September’s new deadline. Whether Trump can broker the complex international agreement he promises remains uncertain.

    For now, TikTok’s 170 million American users can keep scrolling. The app that Trump once tried to kill has found an unexpected champion in its former foe.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    Screenshot 2025 05 23 231504 1

    Asia’s biggest tech expo launches in Macao with groundbreaking innovations

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    google gemma ai 150m downloads

    Google’s Gemma AI hits 150M downloads as Meta’s Llama soars past 1.2B

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    duolingo ai for contractor roles

    Duolingo uses AI to launch 148 courses, cuts contractor roles

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    microsoft circular centers

    Microsoft recycles 91% of server parts, beats 2025 goal early

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat