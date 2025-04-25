Google reveals massive Gemini growth during antitrust trial testimony

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 25 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

Google'ın Yeni Yapay Zekası Gemini Nedir? Nasıl Kullanılır? - Tamindir

Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot reached 350 million monthly active users in March 2025, quadrupling its user base in just six months. The figures emerged during Google’s antitrust trial in a Washington, DC federal court this week.

Gemini’s daily users jumped from 9 million last October to 35 million in March, according to the same slide first reported by The Information. Even with this rapid growth, Gemini remains behind its main competitors in the AI race.

    The information, shared during testimony by former Gemini head Sissie Hsiao, revealed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has about 600 million monthly users and 160 million daily users. Meta AI reported around 500 million monthly users last September, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    Google’s strategic integration of Gemini across multiple platforms has driven this growth. The company embedded Gemini features into Samsung phones, Google Workspace apps, and the Chrome browser — giving millions of users easy access.

    Google recently shuffled Gemini’s leadership team, replacing Hsiao with Josh Woodward, who previously led Google Labs. Under Woodward’s direction, Google has accelerated the rollout of advanced features to free users.

    The company made its powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model available for free use, earning praise for its coding capabilities. Google also released the Deep Research AI agent and Veo 2 video generation to users, expanding Gemini’s appeal.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously identified Gemini as a top priority for the company. In a December statement to staff, Pichai said, “2025 will be critical… to close the gap and establish a leadership position” in AI.

    These user metrics were revealed during Google’s antitrust case, in which Judge Amit Mehta will decide what penalties Google may face for its search monopoly. The Justice Department argues the court must prevent Google from using its search dominance to control the AI market.

    The trial, expected to run for three weeks, could potentially force Google to sell off Chrome, end exclusive search deals with Apple, or share search data with competitors.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    AI in healthcare

    AI in Healthcare: How It’s Improving Patient Care

    Jonalyn Dionio
    Harpy AI

    Harpy AI Chat Review: Pricing, Features, Alternatives & More

    Sophia Feona Cantiller
    AI Nude Logo

    Ainude Review: Ainude.com Analysis and Best Alternatives

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    google messages blur explicit images

    Google Messages app now uses on-device AI to blur potentially explicit images

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat