Google reveals massive Gemini growth during antitrust trial testimony

Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot reached 350 million monthly active users in March 2025, quadrupling its user base in just six months. The figures emerged during Google’s antitrust trial in a Washington, DC federal court this week.

Gemini’s daily users jumped from 9 million last October to 35 million in March, according to the same slide first reported by The Information. Even with this rapid growth, Gemini remains behind its main competitors in the AI race.

The information, shared during testimony by former Gemini head Sissie Hsiao, revealed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has about 600 million monthly users and 160 million daily users. Meta AI reported around 500 million monthly users last September, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Google’s strategic integration of Gemini across multiple platforms has driven this growth. The company embedded Gemini features into Samsung phones, Google Workspace apps, and the Chrome browser — giving millions of users easy access.

Google recently shuffled Gemini’s leadership team, replacing Hsiao with Josh Woodward, who previously led Google Labs. Under Woodward’s direction, Google has accelerated the rollout of advanced features to free users.

The company made its powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model available for free use, earning praise for its coding capabilities. Google also released the Deep Research AI agent and Veo 2 video generation to users, expanding Gemini’s appeal.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously identified Gemini as a top priority for the company. In a December statement to staff, Pichai said, “2025 will be critical… to close the gap and establish a leadership position” in AI.

These user metrics were revealed during Google’s antitrust case, in which Judge Amit Mehta will decide what penalties Google may face for its search monopoly. The Justice Department argues the court must prevent Google from using its search dominance to control the AI market.

The trial, expected to run for three weeks, could potentially force Google to sell off Chrome, end exclusive search deals with Apple, or share search data with competitors.