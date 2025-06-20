OpenAI considers ads for ChatGPT as GPT-5 nears release

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 20 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

a square object with a knot on it

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced Tuesday that GPT-5 will arrive “probably sometime this summer” while signaling that the company may introduce advertising to ChatGPT.

“I don’t know exactly when,” Altman told former OpenAI employee Andrew Mayne during the June 18 interview.

The release depends on OpenAI meeting internal benchmarks that remain undisclosed. The company won’t launch GPT-5 until those standards are satisfied.

    Early testers have called GPT-5 “materially better” than GPT-4, according to Business Insider reports. The new model will combine GPT-4o’s conversational abilities with o3’s advanced reasoning into a single system.

    Altman also addressed potential advertising on ChatGPT, saying he’s “not totally against” the idea but warned it would require careful implementation. He emphasized that modifying the AI’s responses based on advertiser payments “would be a trust-destroying moment.”

    Any future ads would appear outside the model’s actual responses, Altman explained. “The burden of proof there, I think, would have to be very high,” he said.

    This advertising pivot comes as OpenAI faces mounting pressure to expand revenue beyond its core enterprise customers. The company wants to start monetizing free users by next year, according to leaked business plans.

    The summer timeline announcement comes amid significant external pressures. A court recently ordered the company to preserve all ChatGPT data as part of a copyright dispute with The New York Times.

    Altman called the court order “a crazy overreach” and stressed that “privacy needs to be the core principle of using AI.”

    OpenAI also struggles with naming conventions for its models. The current lineup includes GPT-4, 4-turbo, 4o, and o3 variants, creating confusion for users about which version to choose.

    “Should we just keep calling those GPT-5 […] or should we call those 51253?” Altman asked, revealing internal debates about future branding.

    The company’s primary revenue comes from enterprise customers buying premium ChatGPT versions. GPT-5 represents a crucial release for maintaining that business momentum.

    Altman discussed the evolving definition of artificial general intelligence, noting that standards proposed five years ago have been “far surpassed” by current models. However, he maintains that true superintelligence—systems capable of independent scientific discoveries—hasn’t been achieved.

    The summer timeline reflects OpenAI’s cautious approach after previous overpromises. Unlike earlier releases with firm dates, GPT-5’s launch depends on technical milestones that even Altman admits are uncertain.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    musk failed apple satellite deal 1

    Musk’s failed $5B pitch to Apple sparks satellite war that could kill iPhone SOS

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    Screenshot 2025 05 23 231504 1

    Asia’s biggest tech expo launches in Macao with groundbreaking innovations

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    google gemma ai 150m downloads

    Google’s Gemma AI hits 150M downloads as Meta’s Llama soars past 1.2B

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    duolingo ai for contractor roles

    Duolingo uses AI to launch 148 courses, cuts contractor roles

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat