Google Fi Unlimited Plus Subscribers Can Get YouTube Premium Free For a Year

The Unlimited Plus of Google Fi is a top-tier subscription with 50GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls and texts, and 100GB of free Google One cloud storage, or you can get $2 off the monthly bill. The company now adds a free one-year YouTube Premium to the subscription perks list. In an email to The Verge, global PR lead of Google Stadia, Patrick Seybold, says that starting November 16, new and existing Google Fi Unlimited Plus members will get free YouTube Premium for one year.

For those unaware, the Google Fi Unlimited Plus tier costs $65/month, $55 each for two, $45 each for three, and $40 each for four to six family members plan. To keep the free YouTube Premium, you must maintain an active Unlimited Plus service throughout the year. Without the Unlimited Plus, you would have to pay $199.99 if you wanted the YouTube Premium annual plan.

If you choose the family plan, each member will have their own YouTube Premium membership, so you won’t have to share the service. For $12 per month or $120 with an annual plan, YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing, offline downloading, and ad-free playback on YouTube Music.

Recently, YouTube increased the price of its Premium family subscription from $17.99 to $22.99 in the US. Getting it free with the Google Fi Unlimited Plus membership could likely balance things out, if not make it worse.

You can open the Google Fi app or visit the official website to take advantage of the YouTube Premium offer. However, before you avail of this deal, know that the subscription automatically renews monthly “at the regular rate” after a year. It is always a good idea to read all the terms and conditions, and there is a dedicated Google Fi support page with all the details.