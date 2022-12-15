Google Picks Its Favorite Chrome Extensions of 2022

Google allows you to customize its Chrome browser with themes, wallpaper, and extensions, to enhance your browsing experience. Now, the big G announced, in a blog post, its top picks of Chrome extensions of the year. The search giant chose its favorites based on four different categories: productivity, focus, gaming and watching videos, and learning. Let’s take a closer look at each winner of all four categories.

Best Chome Extensions for Productivity, Focus, Gaming, Watching Videos, and Learning

Google Chrome extensions for productivity:

Tango: It automatically generates how-to guides. When you walk through any process and record it, the app turns those steps into a how-to guide you can share with others. SwiftRead: It is a speed reading app that claims to help you read two to three times faster than you usually would. Liner: It is a research tool that highlights, saves, organizes, and gives recommendations for your reading habits. Compose AI: An AI writing tool that writes your emails or anything you ask for. VisBug: It allows designers to make “tweaks to a website’s text and images.” Check US Visa Slots: A tool that provides access to check and share the US visa slots availability.

For focus:

Workona Tab Manager: An extension that organizes your work in the browser. CrXMouse Chrome Gestures: A tool that lets you custom mouse navigation shortcuts.

Chrome extensions for gaming and watching videos:

RoPro: A tool aimed at Roblox players to add unique features to the game. eJOY: A tool that allows you to watch videos and movies with two subtitles in different languages for those learning a new language.

For learning: