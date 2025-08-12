ElevenLabs launches royalty-free AI song generator with major music label deals

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

ElevenLabs launched Eleven Music on Tuesday, a service that generates songs from text prompts using only legally licensed music data.

The London-based company announced Eleven Music on August 5, allowing users to create royalty-free artificial intelligence (AI) songs from text prompts like “lo-fi hip-hop beat with dreamy female vocals for late-night studying.” Unlike competitors Suno and Udio, which face lawsuits from major record labels, ElevenLabs secured licensing deals with Merlin Network and Kobalt Music Group before launch.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“ElevenLabs has been a collaborative partner, committed to sourcing data directly from rightsholders and protecting them,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt Music Group.

The service generates complete tracks with vocals and instrumentals within minutes. Users can control genre, tempo, and language while maintaining commercial rights to their creations.

The platform includes strict safeguards against copyright infringement. Users cannot include artist names, song titles, album names, or specific lyrics in their prompts. The system also blocks attempts to create deepfakes or mimic recording artists’ voices.

“The model is strictly created on data that we have access to,” said CEO Mati Staniszewski during the launch announcement.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) sued Suno and Udio last year for allegedly training their models on copyrighted material without permission. Those companies are now reportedly negotiating licensing deals with major labels.

ElevenLabs took a different path. The company partnered with Merlin, which represents artists like Adele and Nirvana, and Kobalt, which works with Beck and Childish Gambino. Artists must voluntarily opt into AI training programs through these partnerships.

“Our clients benefit directly from this agreement in several key ways: it opens a new revenue stream in a growing market,” a Kobalt representative told TechCrunch.

The company tested its music model with unnamed 20 beta customers who used it for films, video games, and mobile apps.

Business applications could transform how companies handle background music. Many jingles and stock tracks requiring expensive licensing can now be created “at a fraction of the cost,” according to technology analyst Daniel Newman.

ElevenLabs achieved a $3.3 billion valuation after raising $180 million in January 2025. The company previously focused on voice generation technology, but expanded into music as a natural progression.

Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin Network, praised the collaborative approach: “Together, we have created responsible guardrails that showcase how AI companies and music rightsholders can collaborate.”

The launch positions ElevenLabs as an alternative for businesses seeking legal clarity in AI-generated music. While competitors navigate ongoing litigation, the company offers immediate commercial use without copyright concerns.

Plans include developing Eleven Music Pro with additional artist collaborations in the coming months.