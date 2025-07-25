YouTube turns still images into motion with new Shorts AI tool

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 25 Jul 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
ai youtube images into motion 1 scaled

YouTube launched artificial intelligence (AI) tools on Wednesday that turn photos into animated videos, giving Shorts creators new weapons in the platform’s escalating battle against TikTok and Instagram Reels.

The new feature allows creators to select any image from their camera roll and choose from preset prompts like “add movement” or “animate everyday scenes.” Google’s Veo 2 AI model powers the tool, which can make pedestrian signals dance or add cinematic zooms to landscape photos.

    Creators access tools through the Shorts camera’s “Effects” icon, then tap “AI” for generative options. Additional features transform doodles into artwork or create underwater swimming effects for selfies.

    “We’re sharing our newest creation tools to make bringing your ideas to life on YouTube Shorts even easier and more fun,” said Sarah Ali, VP of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, in the company’s announcement.

    The move creates notable irony. YouTube recently criticized and sanctioned low-quality AI-generated content flooding its platform. Now the company actively provides creators with tools to produce AI-enhanced videos.

    YouTube is launching the tools first in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand through July 30. Global expansion is expected to follow later this year. The company plans to upgrade to its more advanced Veo 3 model before summer ends.

    Google is simultaneously adding similar photo-to-video capabilities to Google Photos. The YouTube version remains free, unlike similar features in Google’s subscription-based Gemini app.

    Shorts now generates over 200 billion daily views, according to YouTube’s blog. TikTok and Instagram Reels have been investing heavily in similar AI features, creating pressure for YouTube to match their capabilities.

    Meta’s Edits app already offers comparable “Animate” features for transforming static images into videos. YouTube’s integration directly into Shorts eliminates the need for creators to switch between apps, potentially giving the platform a competitive advantage.

    YouTube warns that results may be “inaccurate”, as expected, since the tools are still experimental. Creators can provide feedback through thumbs-up and thumbs-down ratings to help improve the technology.

    All AI-generated videos are marked with SynthID watermarks and clear labels, identifying them as machine-created content.

    The photo-to-video feature represents YouTube’s broader strategy of embedding AI throughout its creator tools while maintaining transparency about artificial content generation.

