Xiaomi 13 Pro Launches Globally With 1-inch Leica Camera

Last year in July, Xiaomi partnered with Leica — a German camera manufacturer — and launched Xiaomi 12S Ultra exclusively in China. At the end of 2022, the company unveiled the Xiaomi 13 series with Leica co-branded cameras, once again limited to China, leaving the global audience on cool heels. That, however, changed at MWC 2023, as the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are making their debut in the international market.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specs

Powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, both phones ship with 8GB/12GB LPDDRX5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Coming with a 6.36-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, the vanilla 13 is a compact phone, while the Pro flaunts a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen.

Xiaomi made the 13 Pro with a 3D curved ceramic body that comes in two colorways: White and Ceramic Black. On the other hand, the standard 13 packs a glass body with aluminum chassis, available in three shades: black, white, and green (Flora Green).

The Xiaomi 13 boosts a 4,500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge, while the Pro model gets a more prominent 4,820mAh cell with 120W HyperCharge. Both smartphones support 50W turbo wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Both phones feature a Lecia-powered triple rear camera setup. With the 13 Pro, you get a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with HyperOIS, a 50MP telephoto shooter, and a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The device supports 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 90mm focal lengths.

As for the Xiaomi 13, it has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with HyperOIS, a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto lens, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide snapper. Both smartphones come with impressive camera features, such as built-in Lecia filters, 8K and 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video capturing, ProFocus mode, and Portrait Night mode. You get a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing snapper for selfies and video calls on the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

The company offers three major OS updates and five years of security patches on the 13 and 13 Pro. Xiaomi also added digital car key support on its latest flagship phones, allowing you to unlock your car using the 13 or 13 Pro or share the digital key with your friends or family.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price, Availablity

You can get free repairs at any authorized Xiaomi service center in over 40 international markets for the first year of warranty. Starting March 8, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will retail for €1,299, and €999 for the Xiaomi 13. Early European buyers will get a free Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S on purchasing Xiaomi 13 or 13 Pro. Furthermore, you’ll get a free 2TB of Google One storage and a YouTube Premium subscription for six months with the 13 and 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Lite: Price, Specs

Besides the 13 and 13 Pro, the company debuted the Xiaomi 13 Lite, a souped-down version of the vanilla 13. The smartphone has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Coming in at 171 grams, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is a lightweight smartphone.

Under the hood, it has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device draws power from a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W HyperCharge.

It houses a triple rear camera setup: 50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 2MP f/2.4 macro lenses. You won’t get any Lecia action with the 13 Lite. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP f/2.4 selfie shooter on the front.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite retails at €499 and ships in three colors: Lite Blue, Lite Pink, and Black.