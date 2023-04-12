Xiaomi 13 Ultra Is Officially Arriving on April 18

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to launch in China on April 18. The company announced this launch date on Twitter. Earlier this month, Xiaomi also confirmed that following the 13 Ultra’s China launch in April, the device will land in global markets “in the coming months.” Meanwhile, Leica announced the upcoming Xiaomi flagship would feature Leica-powered lenses and will offer “consistently excellent optical capabilities” from wide-angle to telephoto.

We cordially invite you to the #Xiaomi13UltraLaunchEvent. Xiaomi and @leica_camera, once again, are bringing you new wonders of mobile imaging. 🟠📷🔴 Mark your calendars for #AShotAbove all, April 18th at 19:00 (GMT+8)! pic.twitter.com/a8rY5PGMFJ — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 12, 2023

Besides the launch date, we also learned what the phone looks like, thanks to leaked renders. Folks over at Smartprix, in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, shared official-looking, high-quality renders of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The 13 Ultra has a leather-like finish back in a white and black colorway that curves into a metal chassis. At the rear, there is Xiaomi branding at the bottom, and a circular camera island at the middle of the top half, featuring a 50MP quad-camera setup and dual LED flash. The device has a curved display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen.

Furthermore, the report mentions that the device measures 163.18mm x 74.64mm x 9.57mm, and the thickness of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, including the camera bump, is roughly 15.61mm.

Previous leaks suggest the upcoming Xiaomi premium phone will draw power from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It will flaunt a 6.7-inch display with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. Furthermore, the device will get its fuel from a 4,900mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging (a downgrade from 13 Pro’s 120W fast charging).

The rumor mill suggests the device could retail with an over $1,000 price tag in the international market, making it as costly as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.