Here’s What to Expect From Google Pixel Tablet

A new Pixel Tablet leak reveals hardware configuration, color options, availability, and more about Google’s first Pixel tablet. Folks over at 9to5Google report that Google will ship the dock with the tablet inside the retail box. Since Big G will bundle the accessory with the slate, the price of the package would be a bit higher than expected.

Besides dock information, the report also reveals crucial specifications of the Pixel Tablet. As previously rumored, the device will draw power from Tensor G2 SoC. The company will ship the device with 8GB RAM and two storage options. It will boot Android 13 out of the box.

Since the dock can charge the tablet and will be a part of the retail packaging, the company will not include a USB-C charging brick in the box. You can charge the slate by attaching it to the rear pop pins of the dock, receiving power from a barrel jack – the same as the Nest Hub Max.

Lastly, the Google Pixel Tablet and dock could be available in four different colors. The first is a brown variant with a white bezel. And the other one will be a green variant with a black bezel. These two shades have been revealed by Google, thus they are almost certain.

On the other hand, today’s rumor says there may be two additional colorways, but they didn’t disclose which shades they would be. One could be grey/black options, but the other one could be pretty much anything. At this point, your guess is as good as ours.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Tablet on May 10 at Google I/O. However, you are unlikely to be able to purchase the device anytime soon. The rumor mill suggests the company could release the Pixel Tablet sometime in June 2023.