Apple sets 2028 deadline for Intel Mac support

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Apple announced that macOS 26 Tahoe will be the final operating system supporting Intel-powered Macs, ending a 20-year partnership and forcing users to upgrade by 2028.

The company announced the news at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Starting next year with macOS 27, only computers running Apple’s custom chips will receive new features and updates.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“Apple Silicon enables us all to achieve things that were previously unimaginable, and it’s time to put all of our focus and innovation there,” said Matthew Firlik, Apple’s senior director of developer relations, during the WWDC keynote.

The decision marks the end of a two-decade relationship that began in 2006 when Steve Jobs brought Intel processors to Mac computers. Back then, Jobs praised Intel’s technology as essential for making “the best personal computers in the world.”

Not all Intel Macs face immediate obsolescence. Four models will receive the final Tahoe update this fall: the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports, the 2020 27-inch iMac, and the 2019 Mac Pro.

These machines will continue getting security patches until late 2028, following Apple’s typical three-year support window. However, owners won’t access any new features launching with macOS 27 or future versions.

The transition reflects Apple’s shift toward ARM-based processors, which deliver better performance per watt than traditional Intel chips. Apple launched its first M1 processor in 2020 and completed the transition across all Mac models by 2023.

Intel Mac users who purchased their computers in recent years face the biggest impact. Apple continued selling Intel-based Mac Pros and Mac minis until 2023, meaning some buyers invested in hardware that will lose support within five years of purchase.

Apple’s decision also affects software compatibility. The company plans to phase out Rosetta 2, the translation layer that helps Intel-designed apps run on Apple Silicon. After macOS 27, Rosetta will remain only for legacy gaming applications.

The announcement puts pressure on users to evaluate their upgrade timelines. Apple Silicon Macs require M1 chips or newer, meaning any Mac from 2020 onward qualifies for continued support.

For many users, the 2028 cutoff provides a clear planning horizon. Those with supported Intel Macs can continue using their current machines for three more years while saving for replacements.

Apple’s move follows a pattern seen across the tech industry, where companies eventually drop support for older architectures to focus development resources on newer technologies. The transition gives Intel Mac owners more notice than typical hardware phase-outs, but represents a definitive end to an era that shaped Mac computing for two decades.