Asia’s biggest tech expo launches in Macao with groundbreaking innovations

BEYOND Expo 2025 positioned Asia as a global technology powerhouse this week, drawing over 800 companies and 25,000 attendees to Macao’s Venetian resort to showcase products aimed at competing with Silicon Valley giants.

The four-day event from May 21-24 featured artificial intelligence glasses, robotic chess coaches, and smart toothbrushes. Organizers called it Asia’s answer to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“Our vision has always been to build Asia’s leading tech platform, not just China’s,” said Gang Lu, co-founder of BEYOND Expo and chairman of the Macau Science and Technology Association.

Over 800 investors attended the expo, looking for the next big technology breakthrough. Many came from outside Asia, showing growing international interest in Asian tech companies.

The expo featured more than 20 forums covering topics from Web3 technology to sustainable development. Asian companies used the platform to debut products targeting global markets.

Entertech’s Looktech AI Glasses pack a 13-megapixel camera and GPT-4.1 artificial intelligence (AI) into a 37-gram frame. The device offers 14-hour battery life and voice-activated photo capture.

Oclean showcased its X Pro 20 Sonic Toothbrush, which delivers 84,000 movements per minute through a magnetic levitation motor. The smart toothbrush uses AI to create personalized brushing routines and tracks coverage across different mouth zones.

Gaming company SenseRobot presented its ChessBot, which combines AI strategy with a robotic arm that physically moves pieces on a real board.

Several companies outlined aggressive international growth strategies. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said his smartphone company will hire skilled workers in Europe where tech jobs are scarce. Pandag founder Zhou Yongfeng sees opportunities in Macao’s casinos and golf courses with his robotic lawn mowers.

Tech leaders pushed back against endless AI speculation during panel discussions. “It’s very boring for everyone to talk about AI,” Pei said. “AI might not be the primary mode of interaction for people.”

Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud, took a broader view during his keynote speech. “Technology in space is always helping us to achieve something that we never considered before,” he said, discussing the convergence of computing and space exploration.

Some companies reported delaying product launches due to trade disputes. Zero Zero Robotics CEO Wang Mengqiu said his drone company shelved new products because the company fears potential tariffs on Chinese tech firms.

The expo launched the BEYOND Founders Club with 30 members. The group will connect Asian entrepreneurs for mentorship and global partnerships. Co-founder Jason Ho said the club believes “tech serves humanity” and will focus on sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Lu confirmed talks about expanding BEYOND to Brazil and Southeast Asia. Macao will remain the main event as organizers work to represent Asia’s strength in making hardware and developing products. The goal is to create a truly global platform that challenges Silicon Valley’s dominance in the tech world.