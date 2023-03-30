First Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Benchmarks Show Promising Performance Gains

BY Ronil

Published 30 Mar 2023

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Benchmarks

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC two weeks ago, an iterative upgrade over its predecessor. The chipset is a significant step up for the mid-tier Snapdragon 7 series, the default line of SoCs for mid-range devices. While the chip’s architecture is reminiscent of the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on paper, the actual performance of the chipset is a mystery. However, some early benchmarks of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 on reference devices have surfaced online, revealing a significant performance boost. Note that reference devices aren’t commercial phones but prototypes designed for internal testing. 

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Performance Benchmarks

In Geekbench 5 CPU test, the SoC scores 1,210 points in the single-core test and 3,994 points in the multi-core test. These results are slightly lower than Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1’s 1,336 and 4343 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. But when compared to Snapdragon 7 Gen 1’s 812 and 2,718 scores in single-core and multi-core tests, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2’s results are significantly higher. This result shows a 49% increase in the single-core test and a 47% increase in the multi-core test over its predecessor. 

The GFXBench 5.0 GPU test results of these SoCs are a different story. While the 7+ Gen 2 was pretty close to 8+ Gen 1 in the CPU test, the latest mid-range Snapdragon chip only scored 36 fps in the GPU test compared to the 8+ Gen 1 SoC’s 52 fps score. Meanwhile, the test shows promising 112% GPU performance gains compared to 7 Gen 1’s 17 fps score. 

This performance boost is also evident in a gaming test. In Genshin Impact, the 8+ Gen 1 handled the game at 56.7 fps, followed by the 7+ Gen 2 at 51.6 fps. The 7 Gen 1 SoC, on the other hand, ran the game at a disappointing 27.7 fps.

Via: PhoneArena

