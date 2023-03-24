Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leak Reveals ‘Titanium’ Core and Only 64-Bit Support

BY Ronil

Published 24 Mar 2023

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Qualcomm’s flagship SoC for Android smartphones is getting more robust with each generation. First, we witnessed the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, followed by the 8+ Gen 1 chip. Both chipsets packed premium hardware configuration, resulting in a remarkable performance. Last November, Qualcomm refreshed its flagship chip by launching Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the new debut chip for the most premium Android smartphone this year. Now, we’re hearing some early details of what’s next. 

In all likelihood, Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC later this year, and we’re already seeing some of the first details of the chip, thanks to a new leak. Leaker Kuba Wojciechowski tweeted a thread revealing information about the chipset, apparently codenamed either “Lanai” or “Pineapple.” Interestingly, the report mentions the chip will feature a 2+3+2+1 configuration, different from the 8 Gen 2’s 1+4+3 layout. 

The complete layout could include two A5xx silver cores (codename Hayes), three A7xx gold cores (codename Hunter), two A7xx titanium cores (codename Hunter), and one Xn gold+ core (codename Hunter ELP). This would make Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 the first Qualcomm SoC to introduce a titanium cluster, but it’s currently unknown how the titanium cluster would differ from the gold cluster. However, Kuba speculates it could be configured differently with more cache or clocked higher. 

Kuba says these new Arm cores “replace the whole current lineup.” Apparently, the new chip completely drops support for 32-bit, going 64-bit only. The thread mentions that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will upgrade the GPU to Adreno 750, with a maximum frequency of 770 MHz. Furthermore, the chip will support Linux kernel 6.1 and Android 14.

A previous leak suggests Qualcomm could release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 a bit earlier compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. 

Related Articles

Qualcomm Launches Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with 144Hz Display, 16GB of RAM

Mahit Huilgol

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced With 3GHz Core, Enhanced AI Engine

Mahit Huilgol
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Elite Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Goes Official, Brings 10% Better Gaming Performance, Faster Connectivity

Asif Shaik
Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC Announced with 5G Support, Faster CPU and GPU Than SD675

Asif Shaik

Featured Stories

Latest Posts

Reviews

Follow Android Beat