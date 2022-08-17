Pixel At a Glance Update Brings New Food Delivery and Household Orders Status

Google is rolling out a new update for the Pixel At a Glance feature that brings the option to see the Delivery status of “Food and household orders.”

At a Glance is one of the most useful features of the Google Pixel. It shows several important updates, such as upcoming meetings, weather, and many more useful updates, right on the home screen. In the past few months, Google has been working to add more and more features to the At a Glance widget, and a new report from 9to5Google claims that the company is adding a new toggle to show the “Delivery and pickup status” of “Food and household orders.”

While the feature itself isn’t live yet — Google has only added the toggle to enable it — it seems that the widget will be able to show the delivery status of your orders when the functionality goes live. Some integrations with the food delivery service DoorDash have already been found, but reports claim it will be applicable to additional types of orders/packages as well.

As noted above, the feature isn’t live yet. The report claims that it will arrive with a server-side update and not an app update. It will work on both Android 12 and 13 devices.

